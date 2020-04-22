Liberty announced the kickoff times for its 2020 six-game home football schedule Wednesday.
The Sept. 12 home opener against North Carolina A&T kicks off at 4 p.m. and coincides with the university’s 2020 commencement ceremony scheduled for earlier that day.
The Flames’ next three games at Williams Stadium are scheduled to start at the traditional 6 p.m. kickoff window against Florida International (Sept. 21), Louisiana-Monroe (Oct. 10) and Southern Mississippi (Oct. 24).
The final two home games are slated for 2 p.m. start times. Western Carolina, the second FCS team on the schedule, visits Nov. 14, and the regular-season finale is against UMass on Nov. 28.
Liberty’s six road games do not have start times yet. The Flames play at Virginia Tech (Sept. 5), Western Kentucky (Sept. 19), Bowling Green (Oct. 3), Syracuse (Oct. 17), UConn (Oct. 31) and N.C. State (Nov. 21).
