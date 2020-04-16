Liberty announced Thursday afternoon it is allowing senior student-athletes on spring sports teams who have expressed a desire to return the opportunity to do so for the 2020-21 academic year.
The university did not list specific names of student-athletes wanting to return.
The NCAA ruled on March 30 all spring sports student-athletes are permitted another year of eligibility because of the lost season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the NCAA Division I Council voted to provide schools with the flexibility to give students the opportunity to return for the 2020-21 season.
However, each university can determine whether those students return on the same level of scholarship previously awarded for 2019-20 or not on scholarship at all.
Financial aid rules can be adjusted at each university to allow teams to carry more players on scholarship to account for incoming freshmen and returning student-athletes who were set to complete their final year of eligibility.
The flexibility applies to only student-athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility this spring.
“Liberty is in agreement with the NCAA granting a blanket waiver to afford a fifth year of eligibility for spring sport senior student-athletes who had their seasons cut short,” Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said in a news release. “With that, there are 19 Liberty spring sport seniors who desire to return next year and we are very excited to afford them the opportunity to continue their student-athlete experience next year. These student-athletes are leaders in their respective programs and we look forward to them making important contributions and thriving athletically, academically, spiritually and socially in 2020-21.”
McCaw said last week on a video conference call with reporters about half of the 39 senior student-athletes on the spring sports teams expressed desire to return for another season, and the potential added scholarship costs would be between $350,000 and $400,000.
