Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze had the opportunity last weekend to catch a glimpse of a couple of Atlantic Coast Conference teams (Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech) playing Football Championship Subdivision teams (The Citadel and Furman).
The visiting team in both games held a halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t climb back against The Citadel, losing in double overtime, while the Hokies had to recover an onside kick to hold on for a seven-point victory.
Freeze’s plan entering Saturday’s 6 p.m. kickoff against Hampton at Williams Stadium was to make sure his players weren’t overlooking the Pirates, a team that features 15 transfers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs. So the extra ammunition provided by those Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech games certainly can come in handy when he needs to reiterate the point of not letting up.
“I learned in my six years as head coach that it doesn’t matter about this FCS label. If a team gets momentum and has athletes like they have, go ask Georgia Tech or Virginia Tech,” Freeze said earlier this week. “It doesn’t matter what you consider them — typical or non-typical — I know that they have receivers, running backs and a quarterback that at any moment can score a touchdown. They have two defensive tackles and corners that can guard and that can be disruptive. We’ve struggled some in the interior with those athletic, big defensive linemen.
“I don’t put a label on them; to me, they’re the next opponent, and we better prepare just like we have or we’ll be very disappointed in the result, I’m sure, because it’s scary team.”
The Flames (1-2) should remember last season’s 48-41 victory over Idaho State in which the Bengals racked up 631 yards of offense and took a 24-20 lead early in the third quarter.
Liberty is in the midst of a three-game homestand and has an opportunity to build upon last weekend’s 35-17 victory over Buffalo heading into a favorable stretch that could put the team closer to bowl eligibility.
Two up-and-down performances highlighted the season’s opening weeks, and building consistency is paramount for a program still developing in Freeze’s first season at the helm.
“We’re always looking to see, No. 1, what our players do well and what they don’t do well at each individual position,” co-offensive coordinator Kent Austin said, “and then collectively what we do on both sides of the ball as a unit really well and to make sure that we’re continually refining the package to do what our guys do the best and put them in more opportunities to do those things more frequently, even if we’ve got to doctor it up a little bit.
“As we learn our players, their skills and then collectively what they can do well as a unit, then we start to put plans around those things.”
The offense showcased its potential against the Bulls with a season-high 401 yards of total offense. Senior quarterback Buckshot Calvert threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns and did not throw an interception against an FBS team for the first time since the 2018 opener against Old Dominion.
In fact, programs from the Norfolk and Virginia Beach area have not fared well defending Calvert.
The senior signal caller threw for 158 yards and one touchdown in a 52-17 triumph in the Flames’ 2018 season finale against Norfolk State.
“We changed a couple of things in protection,” Austin said of the moves made against Buffalo. “We really focused in on what we felt like, not just what our quarterback does well, but what everybody does well as a unit. Particularly we need to make sure that Buck is put in a position to be successful with the things he’s most comfortable with.”
Freeze and Austin both reiterated the need to establish the run against Hampton. The Flames ranked 127th out of 130 FBS teams with 71.3 rushing yards per game.
“We need to be able to run the ball as well,” Austin said.
The defense took a step forward against the Bulls after Louisiana gashed the Flames for 407 rushing yards.
The unit will be tested by Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois, a graduate transfer from Florida State who is averaging 187.3 yards of total offense per game.
He has the ability to be a dual-threat performer, while running back Shai McKenzie, who previously played at Virginia Tech, averages 93.3 rushing yards per game.
“The biggest thing is us being consistent with us. Like I told the guys, it’s not about who we play week to week, it’s about us having consistent performances, and there’s always stuff to get improved upon,” Flames defensive coordinator Scott Symons said.
“ … We’ve still got to improve tackling all across the board — safety, corner, linebacker — I just think we leave way too many missed tackles on the field consistently.”
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.