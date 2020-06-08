Liberty has added two future contests against Football Championship Subdivision opponents for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
East Tennessee State announced Monday it is slated to play at Liberty in the 2025 season. The announcement comes four days after the Flames and James Madison agreed to meet at Williams Stadium in the 2026 season.
The date when Liberty and ETSU will play in 2025 hasn’t been set. The teams are scheduled to play Oct. 28, 2023, in Lynchburg.
LU and JMU haven’t met on the gridiron since the 2014 FCS playoffs when the Flames upset the Dukes in the first round in Harrisonburg.
JMU is scheduled to play at Williams Stadium on Oct. 31, 2026, and receive a $400,000 guarantee.
The Flames have 10 games scheduled for the 2025 season and eight matchups set for 2026.
LU baseball lands transfers
Liberty secured a second pitcher from the transfer portal when Dylan Cumming announced on social media he was transferring from Chicago State.
Cumming, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound right-hander, is slated to have two seasons of eligibility remaining after his junior season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He posted an 0-4 record and 4.61 ERA in five appearances during the shortened 2020 season. He made starts against Western Carolina, Omaha, Northern Illinois and Auburn.
Cumming joins Maine left-hander Trevor DeLaite as new additions to the pitching rotation.
The Flames has also landed two position players from the transfer portal in outfielder Jake Wilson (Bowling Green) and infielder Aaron Anderson (Division II Flagler College).
DeLaite, Wilson and Anderson all have one season of eligibility remaining.
