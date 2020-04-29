Liberty announced Wednesday it accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 Legends Classic, and the Flames were placed in the High Point Subregional for games in late November.
This season’s edition of the Legends Classic features Liberty, High Point, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, UConn, Eastern Washington and Monmouth.
The High Point Subregional consists of Liberty, High Point, Eastern Washington and Monmouth, and those four teams will play at Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina, on Nov. 23 and 24.
Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and UConn will play at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on the same dates.
Liberty also announced a pair of road games in conjunction with the Legends Classic against Vanderbilt on Nov. 17 and Notre Dame on Nov. 20.
The Flames and Commodores are playing in Nashville for the third-straight season, while Liberty is playing at Notre Dame for the first time since Dec. 29, 2015.
Liberty last participated in the Legends Classic in 2012. The Flames played Georgetown to open that tournament, then faced UC Irvine, Sam Houston State and Southern Mississippi in the Huntsville Subregional.
