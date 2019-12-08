The Liberty football program’s operations center began receiving a much-needed upgrade nearly one year ago. However, the ongoing construction forced the new coaching staff to find a creative way to seat the entire team for meetings as the season progressed.
The staff settled on a first-floor classroom with auditorium-like seating at DeMoss Hall, and Hugh Freeze utilized the space to gather the team together at the opening of training camp Aug. 3. His message during this meeting revolved around one goal: Becoming the first team in program history to go to a bowl game.
A little more than four months later on a chilly Sunday afternoon, the team gathered in the same room and anxiously awaited word on a potential bowl bid.
The wait didn’t last long and an exuberant celebration soon followed.
Liberty is heading to Orlando for its first bowl game.
The Flames, bowl eligible in their first season as full-fledged members of the Football Bowl Subdivision, accepted an invitation to the Cure Bowl.
Liberty (7-5) plays Georgia Southern (7-5), of the Sun Belt Conference, at Exploria Stadium. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and will air on CBS Sports Network.
“I’m just overjoyed. We sat in this same room on the first day of fall camp and said we would love to be the first team in the history of Liberty football to go to a bowl game,” Freeze said. “I even said that in my opening press conference before I knew we had to win seven to get to a bowl game. … To stand here today knowing it’s a reality and that we are achieving something that’s never been done before in our first full year of FBS is really, really special.”
Liberty became the fifth team to receive a bowl invitation during its first full season at the FBS level. The other teams to accomplish the feat are Nevada (1992 Las Vegas Bowl), Marshall (1997 Motor City Bowl), Appalachian State (2015 Camellia Bowl) and Georgia Southern (2015 GoDaddy Bowl).
“It’s incredibly special,” Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. said, “and it’s also the fulfillment of decades of dreaming.”
The Flames completed a two-year reclassification process to the FBS in August after announcing in Feb. 2017 they were granted a waiver from the NCAA to join the top-tier subdivision as an independent program without a conference affiliation.
Liberty made only one Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance during its 30-year run in the subdivision. That appearance came in 2014 when the Flames received the Big South Conference’s automatic bid into the playoffs, defeated James Madison on the road in the first round and fell to Villanova in the second round.
“Being recruited, all they talked about was moving up to the FBS level,” said senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, who was part of the 2016 recruiting class. “We didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves and talk about bowl games, but … I’m glad we’re in the position that we’re in.”
Liberty signed a two-year secondary tie-in agreement with the Cure Bowl prior to the 2018 season. The deal allowed the Flames to serve as a secondary option for the Cure Bowl if the Sun Belt and American Athletic conferences do not have enough eligible teams to fill their bowl tie-ins.
Most national projections had the Flames in the Cure Bowl following Memphis’ victory in the AAC championship game. The Tigers were the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings and received a bid to the Cotton Bowl, one of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
The AAC had six remaining bowl-eligible teams with seven bowl tie-ins, making Liberty a viable option to fill a possible void in the Cure Bowl.
Flames athletic director Ian McCaw received a call from Cure Bowl executive director Alan Gooch not long after 3 p.m. to formally extend an invitation to Liberty.
McCaw quickly accepted to ensure the Flames were going bowling for the first time.
“[The Cure Bowl] being willing to sign a secondary bowl agreement with Liberty back as we were making the transition to FBS football was really an important step for us,” McCaw said, “and then for that to come to fruition with the invitation today to play a really good Georgia Southern team in that game is real exciting for us.
“A bowl game is a reward. This is a great opportunity to reward them for a great season.”
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.