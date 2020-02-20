Antonio Gandy-Golden improved his stock for the upcoming NFL Draft with a solid Senior Bowl week in late January.
The former Liberty wide receiver can add to his resume with another solid outing in next week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said in a recent teleconference Gandy-Golden could work his way into being drafted in the second round depending on how his numbers look at the combine, but he shouldn't fall out of the third round of the annual draft, scheduled for April 23 through 25 in Las Vegas.
“[He’s] an under-the-radar guy that I really liked. He caught my attention. He’s got size, he plays physical, he’ll be a hands catcher, he knows how to use that frame to shield the defender, which I like,” Kiper said. “He showed a pretty good burst out of his break, which is important for a player his size, and then he showed he can play with the big boys. Depending upon his workout numbers [at the Combine], I could see him going anywhere between the second and fourth round.
“I think he’s just too talented,” Kiper added later. “He had a great year, and he had the Senior Bowl week. So no later than the third round for Antonio Gandy-Golden.”
Gandy-Golden and the other wide receivers are scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis on Sunday. They will go through a host of activities Monday through Wednesday — measurements, interviews, exams, tests, meetings and the bench press — before the on-field workouts Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Gandy-Golden enjoyed a strong week at the Senior Bowl to stand out in a wide receiver pool Kiper lauds as one of the deepest in recent memory.
Kiper said he could see up to 25 receivers taken in the first three to four rounds, and he mentioned Gandy-Golden by name when listing a few receivers who would be ideal to take in the third round.
Gandy-Golden had only one catch in the Senior Bowl itself — a 5-yard touchdown reception — but impressed with his practices and what he was able to do consistently against high-level competition.
“I thought he was the best receiver on the field. Most complete from blocking to route running to ball skills. I thought he was the most complete,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “The NFL teams, many courted me there, and we had deep conversations about his strengths, weaknesses, comparisons to others that are in the league that we’ve coached. He’s going to get an opportunity, and that’s all you can ask for.
“The way he’s representing us at the Senior Bowl and now going to the Combine is big. It makes our brand more visible, more known, and we’re pulling for him. His mom asked me, ‘Where do you think he’s going to go?’ You never know what people’s needs are at receiver. Last year, I had DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown who I recruited who I know are first-round talents, but there were very few receivers taken. That’s the unknown. You just don’t know. My comment always is don’t worry about where, just get the opportunity. It’s called draft day, not draft career. Just get the spot and then go make the career. He’ll get the spot.”
Gandy-Golden finished his career at Liberty with 240 catches for 3,814 yards and 33 touchdowns — all program records.
He posted 150 catches, 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns during the Flames' two seasons at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
“He’s going to be playing against big-time corners that lock you down. You’re not going to physically have a mismatch against anybody,” Kiper said of what Gandy-Golden will face at the Combine. “That’s really the thing about everybody; it doesn’t matter if you come out of Liberty or you come out of Alabama or Ohio State. It doesn’t matter. You have to adjust to that because most teams don’t have more than one corner that can really do the job and be at a high level; some don’t even have that. That’s why it’s an adjustment.”
