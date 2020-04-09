Liberty vs. KSU 05

Liberty forward Keyen Green shoots between a pair of defenders during the ASUN Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against Kennesaw State on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Vines Center.

 Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

Liberty women's basketball redshirt junior Keyen Green announced Wednesday evening on social media she is transferring to Tennessee for her final season of eligibility.

The 6-foot-1 forward is a graduate transfer and does not have to sit out one season under NCAA rules.

Green, a Philadelphia native, completed her bachelor’s degree in finance in May 2019 and had begun work on a master’s degree in business administration at Liberty.

She concludes her career at Liberty ninth in program history for points (1,215), 10th for rebounds (673) and is tied for eighth in double-doubles (17) and 20-point games (13).

Green was named the Big South Conference freshman of the year in 2016-17, then followed that up with the conference’s player of the year honor in 2017-18 when she led the Flames to the NCAA Tournament. Green scored 10 points and pulled down two rebounds in the Flames’ 100-60 loss to Tennessee in the tournament at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Green missed the 2018-19 season after undergoing two surgeries to reconstruct her right ankle.

She returned to the court this past season and was an all-ASUN Conference first-team selection. She averaged 13.9 points per game and ranked 11th nationally in field-goal percentage (59%).

Kierra Johnson-Graham, a 5-foot-11 wing player, is also in the transfer portal. Liberty submitted paperwork with the NCAA to get a fifth year of eligibility for Johnson-Graham, who played in the first two games last season before missing time because of a lingering knee injury.

