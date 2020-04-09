Liberty women's basketball redshirt junior Keyen Green announced Wednesday evening on social media she is transferring to Tennessee for her final season of eligibility.
The 6-foot-1 forward is a graduate transfer and does not have to sit out one season under NCAA rules.
Green, a Philadelphia native, completed her bachelor’s degree in finance in May 2019 and had begun work on a master’s degree in business administration at Liberty.
She concludes her career at Liberty ninth in program history for points (1,215), 10th for rebounds (673) and is tied for eighth in double-doubles (17) and 20-point games (13).
Green was named the Big South Conference freshman of the year in 2016-17, then followed that up with the conference’s player of the year honor in 2017-18 when she led the Flames to the NCAA Tournament. Green scored 10 points and pulled down two rebounds in the Flames’ 100-60 loss to Tennessee in the tournament at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
Green missed the 2018-19 season after undergoing two surgeries to reconstruct her right ankle.
She returned to the court this past season and was an all-ASUN Conference first-team selection. She averaged 13.9 points per game and ranked 11th nationally in field-goal percentage (59%).
Kierra Johnson-Graham, a 5-foot-11 wing player, is also in the transfer portal. Liberty submitted paperwork with the NCAA to get a fifth year of eligibility for Johnson-Graham, who played in the first two games last season before missing time because of a lingering knee injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.