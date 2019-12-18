The high school seniors who made up the bulk of Liberty football’s Class of 2020 recruiting class had committed by mid September. The large number of verbal commitments gave the Flames coaching staff an opportunity to begin scouring the junior college ranks for players who could immediately contribute in places of need.
Liberty struck gold with a quartet of junior college transfers, plus a graduate transfer, who are expected to immediately contend for playing time in the upcoming season.
The Flames capped the early National Signing Day with the addition of 19 signees and three preferred walk-ons who announced their intentions Wednesday.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze secured a pair of junior college All-Americans, a three-star JUCO prospect and a graduate transfer linebacker on defense. They will be asked to immediately contribute to a unit that will graduate five starters.
“I just think it’s got to be a good mixture, and those guys provide for us some experience and everybody’s not stacked in the same class,” Freeze said in a phone interview from The First Academy in Orlando, Florida, following the football team’s Cure Bowl practice. “ … Great programs are usually able to redshirt some younger kids from time to time to help build where you’re playing some fifth-year seniors along with some of the young kids. I think [the JUCO and graduate transfers] coming in hopefully will give us some more opportunities to do that.”
Cornerback Marcus Haskins is a two-time All-American in two seasons at the college level. He was a Division II All-American at Concordia University and followed that up with first-team All-America honors at Iowa Western.
He will be joined in the secondary by Juawan Treadwell, a three-star JUCO prospect, according to 247Sports. Treadwell, whose older brother Laquon played for Freeze at Mississippi, is coming to Liberty from Independence Community College.
“Haskins and Treadwell both are proven defensive backs that have played a lot of football,” Freeze said. “We really like that.”
Durrell Johnson was a second-team All-American at ASA College in Brooklyn. He could fill in Jessie Lemonier’s spot at defensive end opposite TreShaun Clark and Austin Lewis.
“I think Durrell is going to be a heck of a player,” Freeze said. “I think he’s got a special gear.”
Linebacker Anthony Butler is a graduate transfer from UNC Charlotte. He played in 34 games in his first three seasons and appeared sparingly in the 49ers’ first two games this season before announcing he would transfer.
“He’s a mature kid that’s big and thick and we think can play either Will or Mike,” Freeze said. “We think we have some young ones here that we’ve got to improve in spring ball, but we wanted a mature guy to kind of lead that room and we think we found him in him.
“We’ve got another scholarship kind of set aside for that position, whether it be another mature transfer kid in the portal or another high school kid. I’m not sure yet. We plan on getting one more, too. We’re glad we got Anthony to come in and add some maturity to that room.”
The older additions will help the coaching staff bring along the current high school seniors at a more methodical pace.
Those players aren’t slouches either, though.
Ten of the 14 high school seniors who signed Wednesday are rated as three-star prospects by the recruiting service 247Sports, and three others are rated as two-star prospects by Rivals.
Defensive end Rashad Whitehead is the highest-rated recruit in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s followed closely by offensive lineman Brian Hannibal.
Hannibal is one of four offensive linemen who signed Wednesday.
“I think we met some needs offensive line wise, and then defensively every position we addressed somewhat,” Freeze said. “We were able to save five more spots that I think is a great number for the transition, whether it be another mid-year kid that’s a late add or someone that got dropped at the end or a transfer guy. I feel really good where we sit today.
“We were very fortunate that the kids that came to us and committed to us early on stuck with us. It was rather smooth for most of the recruitment.”
