In Harrisonburg, Jackie Benitez scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the second half and James Madison used sizzling second-half shooting to pull away for a 76-53 victory over Liberty in women’s basketball action Sunday at the Convocation Center.

The Dukes (5-1) shot 53% from the field and were 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half.

Kamiah Smalls, the CAA preseason player of the year, had 16 points and Kayla Cooper-Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Flames (1-5), who shot 3 of 16 from the field in the fourth quarter, have lost five straight since opening the season with a road triumph against Norfolk State.

Freshman Asia Todd scored a career-high 13 points. Keyen Green added 11 points and five rebounds.

