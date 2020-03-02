Scottie James has played basketball with a singular mindset since the moment he first laced up his sneakers and stepped onto a court: Always hustle for the rebound.
Whether it was on the blacktops growing up in Indiana, the high school gymnasiums around Tarpon Springs, Florida, or in the Vines Center, James has found ways to secure the ball if the shot hits off the rim.
That has meant sacrificing his body while diving out of bounds to preserve a possession. There have been times when he stayed light on his feet and maintained a bounce to keep battling several opponents for the . And at other times, it has come easily when he uses his lower-body strength to get into position to collect the rebound and go up for an easy second-chance opportunity.
James’ style of play has infused Liberty with a sense of enthusiasm, according to Flames coach Ritchie McKay, and is a reason the Flames are in position to advance to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.
But the root of James’ high-energy performances comes from the work ethic his father, David, taught in him at a young age in the basketball-rich state of Indiana. No matter how many points you score or the highlight-reel plays you deliver, you won’t consistently stay on the court unless you bring an intensity and passion for grabbing rebounds.
“He’s the biggest influence in why I’m here,” James said of his father. “He instilled at a young age my work ethic and my relentless pursuit, especially for rebounding.
“It doesn’t matter if you can score, if you can do this or that — if you can rebound, there’s a spot for you on the court. That’s something he instilled into me at a young age, and I just kind of rode with that.”
The 6-foot-8 James is part of a four-man senior class that has Liberty on the cusp of another NCAA Tournament berth heading into this week’s ASUN Conference tournament.
The Flames (27-4) enter the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed and host eighth-seeded NJIT (9-20) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Vines Center.
“Scottie’s impact on our program has been immense,” McKay said. “I think it’s measurable in his statistics, his efficiency, but I also think his example in terms of the way he empties his tank, his relentless pursuit of an offensive rebound, of a basket, of a shot block, of a dunk. I just think he’s been, in a lot of ways, a guy that can really infuse or inject a great level of enthusiasm because of how hard he plays.”
James began his collegiate career at Bradley in the 2015-16 season before transferring to Liberty, where he has become one of the program’s top post players in three seasons.
He needs three points to become the 17th player in program history to reach 1,300 career points, and he is tied with Willard Deshazor for fourth with 870 career rebounds.
“For me, it’s just doing whatever I need to do to win, whether that’s taking a shot or kicking it out if they bring a double or whatever it is,” James said. “For me, I’m not worried about points or anything like that. I’m just worried about our team getting a great shot. If that’s with me shooting it, then that’s what we’ll do.”
James is averaging 11 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season. He ranks second in the ASUN and 75th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (2.87).
His work ethic, particularly on the offensive glass, comes from his father, who became a NAIA All-American after not even playing basketball in high school.
David James entered Bloom High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois, at 5-foot-10, grew 5 inches by the time he graduated and decided to give basketball a try in college.
He enrolled at Calvary Bible College in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1988, but only played four minutes that season. He opted to go back home and find a job.
“All he could do was play hard when he got into college the first time,” Scottie James said of his father. “He just rebounded, and that’s something that he’s always taught me from a young age.”
It wasn’t until a few years later when James attended a homecoming event at Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, with his wife, Christy, that basketball came back into the picture.
James had grown to 6-foot-9 — nearly a full foot taller than when he started high school — and his stature immediately caught the attention of Grace men’s basketball coach Jim Kessler at the event.
James enrolled at Grace, became a starter and and led the Lancers to the 1992 NAIA Division II national championship. James, who was also named a first-team All-America by the NAIA and NCCAA in 1993, was inducted into the college’s athletic hall of fame in 2018.
“You love to see guys like David come out on top,” Kessler told the Chicago Tribune in a 1993 interview. “When guys work as hard as he does, they deserve all the success in the world.”
The same work ethic that propelled James from riding the bench at Calvary Bible to being a starter at Grace was instilled in his three children, particularly Scottie.
Scottie James applied those lessons in how he played, which resulted in four thriving seasons at Tarpon Springs High School in Florida.
“Obviously trying to develop my game with some of the same aspects that he has, but also knowing that his game is limited,” James said. “Just working when I was younger, just trying to work on my jump shot, work on my ball handling, just trying to be more versatile so there’s more opportunities.”
He garnered interest from several universities and recently said he wanted to look at Liberty when he was a senior in high school, but the Flames were between coaches during his decision-making process.
Dale Layer was fired shortly after the Flames bowed out of the 2015 Big South Conference, and McKay was hired on April 1, 2015.
James ultimately chose Bradley and averaged 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 30 games during his freshman season, but he wanted continue his college career elsewhere.
His mother, Christy, took a position as assistant director in the Center for Academic Development at Liberty around the time her son left for Bradley. As James was looking for potential places to transfer, she emailed the coaching staff about seeing if her son would be a good fit.
“I remember [former assistant coach Omar] Mance said we got an email from a lady that [works] here about her son. I was like, ‘Oh, great.’ I thought he was going to be 5-11,” McKay recalled. “Anyway, we followed the rules and it worked out. We didn’t even know when he came to visit if he wanted to be close to home because he never spent a day in Lynchburg. We thought he might be coming to visit just so he can see his mom and dad. God worked it out.”
James said he met with the entire coaching staff and with former guard John Dawson, who stayed on campus during spring break to work out.
He was sold on transferring to Liberty during that visit, and the Flames have reaped the benefits of his energy and hustle in his three seasons on the court.
“When you bring energy, obviously other people can feed off that. I think that helps,” James said. “My goal is try to give energy, give us extra possessions, whatever that might be, and obviously getting extra possessions will get more players involved.”
