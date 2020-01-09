Scottie James’ eyes lit up when his right hand deflected a pass intended for Emanuel Littles at the top of the key. The Liberty redshirt senior forward continued his momentum toward midcourt, scooped up the loose ball and finished a thunderous dunk over Littles at the other end to extend the Flames’ late advantage to double digits.
It was the sequence that allowed Liberty to finally put away pesky North Alabama.
James was one of three players to score in double figures as Liberty claimed a 63-52 victory over the Lions on Thursday evening before an announced crowd of 2,592 at the Vines Center.
“We didn’t play our best, but North Alabama had a lot to do with that,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “I think we’ll learn from it and hopefully play a little bit better as the season wears on.”
James’ transition basket gave the Flames (17-1, 3-0 ASUN Conference) a 59-49 lead with 2:20 remaining.
The dunk capped a 9-2 run spanning two minutes that gave Liberty some breathing room after the Lions (6-10, 1-2) cut the deficit to 50-47 following Jamari Blackmon’s free throw with 6:17 left.
After the deficit was cut to one possession, Blackmon missed a contested 3 from the top of the key, and Aleksa Matic’s corner triple rimmed out.
UNA made one field goal during the final six minutes, coming on a Littles layup with 41.8 seconds left with the outcome already decided.
“First of all, the only reason we didn’t cut into the lead is because of the program that we played,” North Alabama coach Tony Pujol said. “Ritchie McKay has done a tremendous job with this program. A lot of teams, they would feel the pressure; he’s one helluva coach and he definitely has the right players in the program. My hats off to them to withstand that type of comeback and finish the game the way they did.”
James finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for LU.
His post teammate, Myo Baxter-Bell, scored a team-high 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Those two helped the Flames maintain a double-digit edge early in the second half, and their field goals bookended the late 9-2 run to take a 10-point lead.
“I think it helped us out a lot. It gave us a little bit of breathing room,” Baxter-Bell said. “I think having me and Scottie in, I think teams sometimes might struggle to guard us by not having somebody big enough to guard us. I think that helps our guards out, just having somebody to throw the ball into, and we can kind of run the offense through the low post.”
The Flames shot 22 of 52 (42.3%) from the field and were 5 of 19 from 3-point range.
They shot 1 of 4 from 3-point range in the second half as James and Baxter-Bell took control in the post.
“That’s what they were giving us. They were locked on our guards and they went under every screen, and they wanted us to beat them from behind the arc,” McKay said. “Those are two really good players in the interior [James and Baxter-Bell] and very unselfish.
“I didn’t feel like we had an offensive or defensive rhythm tonight, and consequently when it got close, you saw really for the first time all year our guys got a little tentative and a little reactive instead of anticipatory.”
The Flames took a 50-38 lead on James’ layup with 9:56 remaining but did not score for a five-minute stretch that helped the Lions cut the deficit to one possession.
Liberty committed five of its nine turnovers during that stretch.
“I thought my guys did a good job of pressuring the ball and really disrupting what they were trying to do offensively,” Pujol said.
Mervin James scored 16 points and Matic added eight points for UNA, which trailed by 15 with 4:27 left in the first half before closing on a 7-2 run to trail 34-27 at the half.
“That could have been a chance to step on the gas, but I felt like we dialed it back a bit, and subsequently, I think they got a little bit more confident,” McKay said.
Notes: Baxter-Bell was wearing a protective face mask after a teammate’s shoulder collided with his nose during Tuesday’s practice. He only attempted shots during Wednesday’s practice and first sported the face mask during Thursday’s shootaround. He said he doesn’t think his nose is broken and is wearing the mask as a precaution. … Homesley, the reigning ASUN player of the week, had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.