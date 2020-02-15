Liberty’s offensive execution in the first half Saturday against NJIT at the Vines Center had a similar feel to the Flames’ worst offensive performance of the season a couple of weeks ago at Stetson.
The Flames were getting good looks against the Highlanders, but the accustomed smooth flow, crisp passing and rhythmic shooting were out of sorts.
So what did Liberty do to get its offense back in gear? A heavy dose of Myo Baxter-Bell and Scottie James in the post was the elixir that helped the Flames get into a rhythm.
Baxter-Bell and James took over in the paint in the opening stages of the second half and the perimeter shooting heated up late. Strong offensive execution allowed the Flames to pull away and defeat NJIT 62-49 before an announced crowd of 4,745 at the Vines Center.
“I think we did a good job,” James said after finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. “The guards did a good job of finding us in the post, and Myo and I did a good job of just getting to our spots.”
The post duo combined to score 12 of the Flames’ first 20 second-half points (Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored the other eight), and Liberty was able to extend a two-point halftime lead into a 43-36 advantage following James’ layup with 9:10 remaining.
The separation allowed the Flames (24-3, 10-2 ASUN Conference) to get better looks against the Highlanders’ pressure defense in the final 6 ½ minutes.
Liberty scored on eight of its final 10 possessions — highlighted by 3-pointers from Darius McGhee, Caleb Homesley and Baxter-Bell — and closed the game by scoring nine of the final 11 points.
Baxter-Bell’s 3 gave the Flames a 58-47 lead and came one possession after Pacheco-Ortiz drew a charge to give Liberty possession.
“It was great. We got a defensive stop and then we added three points on the other end,” Baxter-Bell said. “It was perfect. It just gave us that cushion we needed to continue the game.”
The Flames shot 51.9% from the field in the second half.
“I think at the end we had to start chasing a little bit more than we had wanted to,” NJIT coach Brian Kennedy said, “and hats off to Pacheco-Ortiz and Homesley for making those big shots.”
Pacheco-Ortiz scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half. The senior point guard added seven rebounds and three assists.
Baxter-Bell and Homesley each had 14 points, as well.
The four double-digit scorers combined to score all but seven of the Flames’ points Saturday night.
“I thought our group found a way. Typically when we play as one or when our offense mirrors our defense, we’re a tough out,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We were struggling offensively in the first half, but our defense was consistent enough to get us a lead. Then I thought we just made a couple of plays in the second half that were really important to our cause.”
The Flames struggled in the first half by shooting 25% from the field and needed a late 3-pointer from Homesley to take a 23-21 halftime lead, marking the fewest first-half points for Liberty this season.
Liberty went nearly eight minutes without a field goal to fall behind 8-3, and NJIT (7-18, 4-8) led for more than 14 minutes in the opening half until the Flames used a late surge to take the razor-thin margin into the locker room.
Those opening 20 minutes against the Highlanders had a similar feel to how the second half unfolded for the Flames on Jan. 25 at Stetson.
Liberty shot 23.1% from the field in the second half that night and saw an 11-point lead evaporate in a head-scratching setback to the Hatters.
The Flames learned the lessons from that loss and made sure James and Baxter-Bell got involved in the offense against the Highlanders. Their production in the post forced the defense to collapse, and the Liberty guards took advantage by hitting 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range in the second half.
“The thing about Ritchie’s team is they’re good inside and good outside,” Kennedy said. “When they get going inside, that really opened things up and sucked the defense in a little bit.”
Zach Cooks led NJIT with 14 points on 3-of-9 shooting. He entered the game having scored 11 points on 3-of-34 shooting in the previous three meetings against the Flames.
Souleymane Diakite added 12 points and nine rebounds.
