Jacksonville Dolphins
(8-6, 0-1 ASUN)
Liberty Flames
(8-7, 1-1 ASUN)
Vines Center, Lynchburg, 2 p.m. Saturday
Radio: WQLU 90.9 FM
Streaming: ESPN+
Projected starting lineups
JACKSONVILLE PPG/RPG
Kiara Meeks (G, 5-8) 6.2/2.8
Alexis Burns (G, 5-8) 4.6/3.1
Destiny Marshall (G, 5-10) 14.7/5.4
Shakayla Nevitt (G, 5-10) 13.6/3.8
Shalonda Neely (C, 6-0) 7.3/5.8
LIBERTY PPG/RPG
Ashtyn Baker (G, 5-6) 8.8/3.5
Asia Todd (G, 5-9) 7.2/2.4
Emily Lytle (F, 5-11) 10.1/4.4
Bridgette Rettstatt (F, 6-2) 9.8/7.5
Keyen Green (C, 6-1) 12.5/7.0
» LAST TIME OUT:Jacksonville lost at North Alabama 76-65; Liberty lost at Florida Gulf Coast 64-57.
» LAST MEETING: Liberty beat Jacksonville 65-53 in the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinals on March 8, 2019, in Lynchburg.
» FAST BREAK: The Flames’ six-game winning streak was snapped in the loss to the Eagles, ranked 25th in the latest coaches’ poll. … Liberty is 1-3 at home this season and is playing in the Vines Center for the first time since Dec. 3, in an 81-66 victory over East Carolina. … Jacksonville is 3-4 on the road this season. … Flames forward Keyen Green is 28 points away from reaching 1,000 for her career. She would be the 16th player in program history to reach the mark. The redshirt junior is 208 points away from tying Ginny Holloway for ninth. … The Flames went 2-1 against the Dolphins last season. JU won at the Vines Center to spoil LU’s inaugural ASUN home game. … LU’s Bridgette Rettstatt recorded double-doubles in both regular-season meetings against JU last season, and she has seven for her career. … The Dolphins rank in the top 10 nationally in three defensive categories — steals (eighth at 183), steals per game (fourth at 13.1) and forced turnovers (seventh at 22.93).
