Jacksonville Dolphins
(8-9, 1-1 ASUN)
Liberty Flames
(17-1, 3-0 ASUN)
Vines Center, Lynchburg, 5 p.m. Saturday
Radio: WPLI 107.5 FM
Streaming: ESPN+
Projected starting lineups
JACKSONVILLE PPG/RPG
Aamahne Santos (5-10, 165) 8.4/2.2
Deanthony McCallum (6-4, 180) 6.9/2.8
Destin Barnes (G/F, 6-7, 215) 11.4/3.1
Kevin Norman (F, 6-4, 200) 8.7/4.8
David Bell (C, 6-10, 225) 11.5/9.6
LIBERTY PPG/RPG
Darius McGhee (G, 5-9, 150) 9.0/3.9
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (G, 6-1, 175) 8.7/2.2
Elijah Cuffee (G, 6-4, 200) 8.4/2.7
Caleb Homesley (G, 6-6, 200) 12.9/4.9
Scottie James (F, 6-7, 230) 10.3/7.2
» LAST TIME OUT: Jacksonville beat NJIT 68-52; Liberty beat North Alabama 63-52.
» LAST MEETING: Liberty beat Jacksonville 72-58 in the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinals March 4, 2019, in Lynchburg.
» FAST BREAK: Liberty continues its three-game homestand by hosting Jacksonville. The Flames went 3-0 against the Dolphins last season with two victories in Lynchburg, highlighted by the ASUN tournament quarterfinal triumph. Bell was ejected late in the first half of that game following a Flagrant 2 foul when he pulled down James by his left shoulder. … The Flames, 45.3 points per game in conference play this season, and they rank second nationally by allowing 51.8 points through 18 games. … Liberty enters this game ranked 27th in the NET rankings and 53rd in the Pomeroy ratings (KenPom). “We’ve got to stay off the KenPom and the analytics and the spreads or whatever it is because that doesn’t translate when you jump it up,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. … The Dolphins ended a three-game losing streak with a 16-point win over NJIT on Thursday. The losing streak came against Clemson, South Carolina State and North Alabama. … Jacksonville is 47th nationally in field-goal percentage defense (39.1) and 79th in scoring defense (64.7). “Jacksonville’s really good defensively. They have great numbers,” McKay said. “ … They’ll be a tough out, and they were a tough out here last year in the ASUN tournament.”
