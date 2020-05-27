Liberty football enjoyed a stellar first season under coach Hugh Freeze. The Flames won seven times in the regular season to become bowl eligible and defeated Georgia Southern to win the Cure Bowl.
Flames athletic director Ian McCaw, in the continuation of his Q&A, discusses the football program's status, how recruiting is going and where ticket sales stand for the upcoming season.
N&A: What is your viewpoint of the progress being made with that program following Hugh Freeze’s first season?
IM: Liberty football is enjoying tremendous momentum right now under Coach Freeze. The on-field success, winning a bowl game, coupled with the recruiting at a high level and the addition of the LFC [Liberty Football Center] make Liberty one of the fastest-rising programs in FBS. We’re certainly very excited about what he’s done. He’s put together a tremendous staff and support staff, and that gives us the infrastructure that really is among the top programs in the Group of Five.
N&A: Your first major hire as athletic director at Liberty came following the 2018 football season when Turner Gill abruptly retired from coaching. Looking back at it, did you expect to land a coach with the reputation of Freeze and then see the immediate impact he could make?
IM: We knew that this was a good job. Obviously as we transitioned to FBS and it was on the rise, but obviously being able to secure Coach Freeze as our head coach took our program to the next level, having somebody who’s had success everywhere he’s been and has coached at the highest level in the SEC. He brought a credibility to the program that certainly allowed us to make more rapid progress than we would have otherwise. We’re grateful to have him at Liberty and real excited about the job that he’s done.
N&A: How much of a difference has Freeze made in recruiting?
IM: There’s no question. We’re recruiting at a much higher level in football, and it’s a combination of several things. Certainly again Coach Freeze’s reputation, coupled with the success of the team. We’ve enhanced our recruiting staff, and I think we’re casting a much bigger net. I think all of those things have contributed to really the past two recruiting classes being very successful. We’re excited about the future as well.
N&A: UConn, the newest independent program, recently announced a deal with CBS Sports Network. Liberty already has the multiyear deal with ESPN. Is this a good sign for independent programs not named Notre Dame and BYU for future broadcast deals?
IM: It certainly shows the value in the marketplace of college football television, and that’s something that’s certainly encouraging for us. We’re really pleased with our ESPN relationship, both from the television relationship as well as the bowl agreements. That’s something that’s serving us extremely well.
N&A: What are the chances some of Liberty’s future home games get picked up on one of ESPN’s linear networks instead of just being on the streaming service?
IM: There’s the potential to move our games to linear within the current agreement, and certainly I think some of our higher-profile games that are coming up in the future, I think there’s an excellent chance that will happen.
N&A: You mentioned the bowl agreements in a previous answer. Liberty currently has six secondary tie-in agreements with ESPN-owned bowl games for the upcoming cycle. Has that number changed?
IM: I think the number has gone up. I’d have to check with ESPN as to exactly what it is. It has grown from the original six.
N&A: What is your opinion of the NCAA's proposal moving forward for name, image, likeness? Do you still feel there needs to be a uniform policy on this instead of states setting their own standards?
IM: I’m concerned about both the timing and some of the details in the current concepts that are being floated. It’s certainly a daunting task, and I appreciate the work that the task force has done. I think whatever we implement is going to have to be equitable as well being able to be monitored and enforced. I’m concerned about the practicality of doing that. Also, I think in the current economic conditions, I suspect the value of the vast majority of student-athletes’ name, image and likeness rights to be somewhere between very limited and nonexistent. There’s a lot of work yet to be done on NIL. As to the second part of your question, I think there does need to be one uniform policy that covers all NCAA student-athletes rather than a state-by-state solution where you have uneven rules depending on what state you live in.
N&A: What, in your opinion, needs to be the direction for the NIL to move forward?
IM: What we’ve seen since the concepts have come out is that a number of legislators have expressed their opinions on what they like and what they don’t like. Really what I think needs to happen is there needs to be a concerted effort with congressional leaders and the NCAA to come up with a uniform policy that covers all student-athletes.
N&A: There is still a cloud of uncertainty about whether a full football season will be played. How are season ticket sales looking through the current economic climate?
IM: We’ve been real encouraged by the loyalty of our football season ticket holders. Obviously there’s a lot of excitement for the upcoming season. We’re in a similar spot to last year in terms of sales relative to our June 1 priority seating deadline, so that’s gone very, very well. We have offered payment plans to fans who are facing uncertain financial circumstances, and that’s been very well received.
