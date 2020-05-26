The view from Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw’s office in the Liberty Athletic Center overlooks Liberty University Drive and walkways on campus. Generally, that view includes cars constantly driving through and students making their way from one building to the next.
Lately, there has been little to no traffic to catch McCaw’s attention, with the novel coronavirus pandemic shutting down in-person classes and athletic activities for Liberty and every other university across the country. But McCaw remains busy with balancing the athletic department’s budget and examining what the return of college athletics may look like.
McCaw spoke over the phone with The News & Advance for an annual Q&A that touched on several topics, including how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting Liberty and the progress made in football heading into the 2020-21 season.
N&A: One of the hottest debate topics over the past couple of months has been whether a full college football season will be played because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. What, if any, contingency plans are you making with other independent programs in case a partial, conference-only schedule is played?
IM: We’ve been in communication with each of the FBS independents, and all of them expect to play a full regular season on schedule at this time. We’ve also been in discussions with them about contingency plans in the event the football season is altered somehow, potentially to include just conference games. In that event, we’d be prepared to build out a schedule with the independents, including playing teams more than once, as we did last year with New Mexico State.
N&A: How has building relationships with the athletic directors from the fellow independent programs aided in a situation like this?
IM: We treat the other FBS independents as a quasi-conference. We play them on a regular basis, and there’s a natural relationship there. We know that if we get into a situation where the conferences are again facing a compressed schedule and only playing conference games, we need to work together to build our schedules out, and we’re prepared to do that.
N&A: How beneficial is it to have three independents on the East Coast in Army, UConn and UMass?
IM: That’s really helpful. We’re looking to play UMass and UConn on a regular basis. We have a good series with Army as well. Those are attractive games. They are relatively easy trips, and those are schools that all have a good brand name and will be exciting for our fans.
N&A: The coronavirus pandemic has forced some conferences, particularly at the Group of Five level, to look at potentially realigning for more regional play. Is Liberty involved in any of those discussions, or is the university happy with its current home in the ASUN Conference?
IM: I think the circumstances caused all of the conferences, including the ASUN, to explore creative opportunities to achieve cost savings and reduce travel. There have been a variety of ideas floated out. Within the conference, we’ve talked about divisional play; we’ve spoken about some nontraditional regular-season competition and even the elimination of the regular season and going strictly with just regional play, and then coming together for the conference championships. I believe that there could be a new model emerge that would serve college athletics well and also Liberty very well.
N&A: How viable is the option of eliminating conference play in order to save costs on travel?
IM: That’s an outside-the-box idea that I believe makes great sense in the current environment. The concept seems to be gaining some traction, although it’s going to be challenging to implement it in such a short time frame for the upcoming year. But there are conversations along those lines taking place.
N&A: Women’s basketball coach Carey Green said recently he is trying to limit the amount of travel in nonconference play with a heavy number of regional opponents. Is that the message you have been delivering to all of your coaches during the coronavirus pandemic to save money on travel before conference play?
IM: We’ve really encouraged our coaches to the extent possible — obviously a lot of nonconference games have already been put in place — but to the extent possible, we’re encouraging coaches to schedule nonconference games as close to campus as possible, because we think that reduces the risk of cancellation, and it also minimizes travel, which I think in the current environment makes great sense. A number of our contests have already been scheduled and are going to go ahead as planned involving some more substantial travel. Particularly for the spring sports, I’ve encouraged them to try to schedule more locally and regionally and minimize travel.
N&A: What does that look like? More bus trips the day of the game and returning the same day?
IM: Ideally, that’s what we’d like to see.
N&A: In this current landscape, is coordinating scheduling more challenging to accomplish, or have you found more athletic directors willing to schedule locally?
IM: I think everyone’s in the same situation desiring to play as many local games as possible just because of some of the uncertainty, and again, the further you travel, the greater the risk is that your competition is going to be canceled or there’s going to be a state that might have a different set of parameters. Regionalizing and localizing makes really good sense at this time.
N&A: Many public universities across the country are cutting expenses in the athletic department through pay cuts for those in the administration, cutbacks in certain departments, and even coaches are taking pay cuts to help offset financial losses. Is Liberty having to go through that?
IM: At this time, we’ve really focused our efforts on realizing savings in this current year to offset some of the shortfalls we’ve discussed previously — the loss of revenue through the NCAA Tournament [being canceled] and ASUN revenue and baseball ticket sales and so forth. We’ve been able to cover all those shortfalls. At this point, we’re planning on full seasons being played on schedule next year and being in position to realize all of our revenue expectations and thereby meet budget. However, if circumstances change, we’ll make adjustments.
N&A: Right now, no adjustments have been made within the athletic department?
IM: Correct.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
