Liberty completed its much-celebrated transition to the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision by winning the Cure Bowl in the program’s first bowl appearance this past December.
Thirty years earlier, the Flames made the move from Division II to Division I-AA (now the Football Championship Subdivision). It was yet another significant step for a program still in its infant stages.
Morgan Hout led the Flames through the transition into becoming an official Division I-AA member in 1988. Liberty finished that inaugural I-AA campaign with an 8-3 record and a ranking of 20th in the final poll conducted by the Football News Gazette.
Three decades later, Hout is being honored for guiding the program through that transition.
Hout and five others are slated to be inducted into the 2020 Liberty athletics Hall of Fame on Oct. 9, and the group will be honored during the Flames’ Oct. 10 home game against Louisiana-Monroe.
Larry Blair, Henry Elliott, Andrea (Wildrick) Hampson, Jeff Mincey and Samuel Johnson join Hout in the class.
Hout spent five seasons as the Flames’ football coach. He finished his time with a record of 20-29-1. Eleven of his players were named All-Americans and 11 went on to play in the NFL.
Blair is the men’s basketball program’s second all-time leading scorer with 2,211 points. He was the 2004 Big South Conference freshman of the year and a named to the all-conference first team the next three seasons.
Hampson was a three-time All-American during her time at Liberty and owns the program record in the indoor and outdoor pole vault, and Henry became the university’s first Division I men’s All-American when he finished seventh in the decathlon in the 1989 national championship.
Johnson is one of two men’s soccer players to be named a two-time All-Americans, while Mincey became the first player in program history to be selected in the MLB Draft when the Pittsburgh Pirates selected him in the 21st round in 1976.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.