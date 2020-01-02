From staff reports
In Fort Myers, Florida, when Liberty needed a basket to quell a Florida Gulf Coast run in the second half, Caleb Homesley delivered.
He opened the half strong and finished the game the same way.
Homesley scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to pace the Flames in a 59-46 victory over the Eagles early Thursday evening at Alico Arena.
The Flames (15-1, 1-0 ASUN Conference) won a nation’s-best ninth road game of the season by building a 20-point lead midway through the second half and limiting the Eagles (3-13, 0-1) to 21.7% shooting in the opening 20 minutes.
“We were just relentless,” said Homesley, who shot 6 of 8 from the field in the second half and finished the game shooting 10 of 14 to go with six rebounds and two assists.
Homesley scored nine of the Flames’ first 11 points of the second half to give Liberty a 41-21 lead with 13:25 remaining.
“Caleb was really good, especially on the offensive end,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said.
FGCU went on a 14-4 run spanning nearly five minutes to cut the deficit to 45-35 on Caleb Catto’s layup, but Homesley and Myo Baxter-Bell took over by scoring eight straight points in a four-minute span to help the Flames maintain a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game.
“I thought we had a next-play mentality,” Homesley said.
Scottie James scored 10 points and added two rebounds and three assists. Elijah Cuffee had seven points, and Baxter-Bell finished with four points, three rebounds and a game-high four assists.
Sam Gagliardi led FGCU with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.
Jalen Warren added 12 points as the Eagles shot 64.7% in the second half.
The Flames flexed their muscles in the opening 20 minutes by limiting the Eagles to 5-of-23 shooting to build a 30-16 halftime lead.
LU forced FGCU to settle for contested jumpers as the Eagles made only two 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes.
Liberty, meanwhile, used crisp ball movement to finish with eight assists on 13-of-24 shooting in the first half.
The Flames shot 53.2% for the game.
