Stetson’s defense scrambled to get back into position after Liberty secured a defensive rebound. While the Hatters figured out what to do, the Flames struck.
Caleb Homesley quickly took advantage on the other end.
The 6-foot-6 guard found one of his favorite spots on the right wing, then didn’t hesitate to take the shot when the ball came to him.
The 3-pointer was pure, and the home crowd roared in approval late in the second half.
Homesley activated March Mode, and it was exactly what the Flames needed.
The ASUN Conference player of the year scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and took a crucial charge with 33 seconds remaining that helped the Flames outlast Stetson 66-62 in the ASUN tournament semifinals Thursday night before an announced crowd of 2,966 in the Vines Center.
“I was just trying to do what my team needed me to do,” Homesley said. "At the time, I felt like it was scoring, so I just tried to keep attacking, keep going.”
Liberty (29-4), the conference tournament’s top seed, advances to the ASUN Conference tournament championship game and hosts third-seeded Lipscomb at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Bisons (16-15) upset second-seeded North Florida 73-71 in another semifinal Thursday.
“Our advantage is we’re playing in the Vines for the last time,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “Hopefully that crowd will be worth a few more points like they were tonight.”
The crowd came to life during a five-minute stretch in the second half as the Liberty defense delivered.
The Flames used a 13-2 run to take the lead for good. Elijah Cuffee’s steal and transition layup put Liberty ahead 29-28.
Cuffee’s pull-up jumper with 11:17 remaining capped the run for a 40-30 lead, Liberty’s largest of the game.
“I think I got lucky on the read, got a hand on the ball, and was able to chase it down,” Cuffee said.
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 10 of his 13 points in the final three minutes. The Liberty senior point guard went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 44.2 seconds. The Flames shot 14 of 17 as a team from the charity stripe.
“I’ve been there before … and I love those moments,” Pacheco-Ortiz said. “My teammates trust me to be there and knock down free throws in the close moments.”
Darius McGhee finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Christiaan Jones led the Hatters (16-17) with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Jahil Rawley scored 14 points.
Rob Perry, the ASUN Conference freshman of the year, finished with eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. Thanks to Cuffee's constant harassment, Perry didn’t score until the final four minutes of the game.
“It’s really important to me how I play defensively,” Cuffee said. “I think that’s like my calling card.”
Stetson, which fell apart in the second half against the Flames two Saturdays ago in a 77-49 setback, didn’t falter in this semifinal matchup.
The Hatters scored on five straight possessions after Liberty took its 10-point lead, then scored on 9 of 10 trips to end the game, forcing Pacheco-Ortiz to convert at the free-throw line.
“Liberty down the stretch really played well,” Stetson coach Donnie Jones said. “They’re veterans [and] did what guys who have won and been to the NCAA Tournament do.”
The Flames shot 37.5% from the field in the first half and trailed 25-22. They shot 54.2% in the second half and scored on 18 of their final 22 possessions.
“I thought [Stetson] did a really good job, especially in the first half, of making it hard for us,” McKay said. “Once we got the lead and once we broke through, I thought we relaxed a little bit and started playing a little bit more efficiently there at the end.”
Homesley was at the center of that offensive production. He scored 13 of his 15 second-half points in the final 14 minutes, highlighted by his 3-pointer from the right wing with 4:14 remaining to put the Flames ahead 52-44.
He took a charge with 33.2 seconds remaining, which gave the Flames the ball and provided Pacheco-Ortiz another chance to extend the lead at the line.
The charge was the only possession the Hatters did not score on in the final five minutes.
“His maturation as a complete player is phenomenal,” McKay said of Homesley. “ … He made some big plays on both ends of the floor. He’s player of the year for a reason.”
