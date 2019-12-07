Liberty’s lead was never in doubt late Monday night against Trinity Baptist when Caleb Homesley was inserted into the lineup a few minutes into the game.
It was a welcomed sight for Liberty fans to see the 6-foot-6 redshirt senior back on the court after he played a meager six minutes over a five-game stretch. Homesley tweaked his left hamstring before the Flames’ Nov. 19 matchup against Navy, and coach Ritchie McKay elected to rest the ASUN Conference preseason player of the year so he would be ready for an important stretch to close nonconference play.
That stretch is here, and Homesley is shaking off the rust after being shelved for nearly two weeks.
Homesley and the Flames (10-0) play Grand Canyon (4-6) in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU. The tripleheader is held at Talking Stick Resort Arena, home of the Phoenix Suns.
Liberty, after it plays GCU, closes the nonconference slate at Vanderbilt, in the two-day Battle for the Capital in Washington, and then at LSU.
“I think it was a necessity. He’s nowhere near how he was playing in the preseason,” McKay said of playing Homesley 23 minutes against Trinity Baptist. “In the preseason, I’m not joking, he was dominant. You wouldn’t hear me say that about many. I just think he’s been slowed by this injury, and I think he’s better now. I think he’ll have to shake off the rust to return to the form that he was playing at.”
Homesley finished with seven points on 3-of-8 shooting to go with six rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers against Trinity Baptist.
The minutes were valuable for a player who showcased his “dominant” mentality in the second half at East Carolina on Nov. 16. He scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting (including making all four of his 3-pointers) to help the Flames cruise to a 20-point victory.
Homesley had a season-high 25 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.
“He’s really been dogmatic about being the best, and I love that pursuit, but I also wanted to be wise with his body,” McKay said. “ … He doesn’t have to do it all. We have a team that’s really balanced. Caleb can just be Caleb and we’ll be fine.”
The Flames didn’t miss a beat without Homesley on the court. They won all five games, highlighted by claiming The Islands of the Bahamas Showcase title. Freshman Kyle Rode claimed MVP honors starting in Homesley’s place.
Liberty’s offensive balance will be needed against a Grand Canyon team led by 6-foot-10 center Alessandro Lever, who averages 14.8 points on 50% shooting.
Guard Carlos Johnson averages 14 points despite being held to four points in back-to-back games against Illinois State and Purdue Fort Wayne.
“They’ve got a really good team,” McKay said.
“They’ve had some bad patches in games that have cost them two to three wins. They could easily be a seven- or eight-win team. They will challenge us.”
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
