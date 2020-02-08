Caleb Homesley was unstoppable in the first half Saturday against North Alabama. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz got in on the scoring action in the final 20 minutes at Flowers Hall. And Liberty also brought a defensive effort to back the guards’ scoring output.
Homesley scored 25 points in an electric first half and tied his career high with 30 points, Pacheco-Ortiz tallied 12 of his 18 points in the second half, and the Flames had one of their best overall shooting performances in ASUN Conference play with a 74-56 victory over the Lions in Florence, Alabama.
“I feel like I was in a zone, but I feel like it was because of the preparation of the team that we had before this game,” Homesley said. “ … We’re just trying to build on the last couple of games we’ve played, and that’s just focused on winning and playing hard. It just so happens that tonight I got it going early.”
Homesley fueled an early scoring surge that saw the Flames (23-3, 9-2 ASUN) race out to a 24-6 lead in the game’s opening nine minutes.
He scored 19 of Liberty’s first 24 points by making six of his first seven shots, including going 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and the Flames led by double digits for the final 34 minutes.
Homesley’s 25 first-half points were the most he’s ever scored in a half. He had 22 in a highlight-reel second half against Mississippi State last season that helped the Flames win their first ever NCAA Tournament game.
The 6-foot-6 redshirt senior shot 10 of 18 from the field and was 6 of 11 from 3-point range. He added nine rebounds and three assists.
“Caleb’s a special player, and it’s not just because he can score baskets,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “He’s a really good leader, he’s very, very good with creating shots for others, and he’s become a really good defender.
“He delivered.”
The Flames shot 24 of 49 (49%) from the field, 10 of 23 (43.5%) from 3-point range and 16 of 18 (88.9%) from the free-throw line.
The 10 3s are the most for Liberty in a game against ASUN competition this season and the most since making 11 against East Carolina on Nov. 16.
Homesley also had six 3s in that game.
“For me, it was more just let me get to the spots where I thought it was working or they were leaving me open or someone could set a screen for me or something like that, but I put that on my teammates,” Homesley said. “They did a great job. It wasn’t like I was calling the plays. They were trying to get me the ball at the time. It doesn’t have anything to do with me at the end of the day; it was all of them. I had to make a shot.”
Pacheco-Ortiz picked up the scoring in the second half with UNA (10-14, 5-6) limiting Homesley’s touches. The senior point guard shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from beyond the arc in the second half and finished the game shooting 7 of 8 from the field.
“I thought Georgie was really good,” McKay said. “There’s a reason why he’s the all-time winningest player in Liberty basketball history.”
Scottie James, who was held in check in the first half with two points, finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Darius McGhee added seven points and nine rebounds.
The Flames won comfortably despite committing a season-high 16 turnovers that the Lions turned into 16 points.
“We always want to turn down the turnovers. That’s not us,” Homesley said. “Our identity, we want it to be on defense and also being sure with the ball. We’re going to have to clean that up, that’s for sure.”
The Flames led by 20 points twice in the first half and extended the lead to as much as 25 in the second half.
UNA shot 9 of 32 from the field and 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half.
“I thought we were really locked in on defense. I thought that we were in our gaps and finishing plays,” Homesley said. “I thought we were trying to contest every shot and that just comes from toughness. Coach told us it was going to be tough winning on the road here, and we came in and showed great toughness.”
Christian Agnew finished with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting for UNA. Emanuel Littles, who entered the game with three consecutive double-doubles, finished with five points and 12 rebounds.
“When we’re hard to play against defensively and we’re unselfish, we usually are a tough out,” McKay said.
