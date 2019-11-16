In Greenville, North Carolina, Caleb Homesley had 25 points as Liberty routed East Carolina 77-57 on Saturday to remain unbeaten.
Homesley hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.
Darius McGhee had 15 points for Liberty (4-0), playing its first road game.
Jayden Gardner had 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting for the Pirates (1-3). Brandon Suggs added 13 points. Tristen Newton had 10 points.
The Flames led by six at halftime but pushed the lead to 41-28 in less than three minutes when Scottie James scored six of his nine points and McGhee hit a 3-pointer for a comfortable margin the rest of the way.
