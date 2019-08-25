Frankie Hickson couldn’t help but chuckle as laughter filled his belly.
The Liberty redshirt senior running back was reminded of an interesting fact heading into his fifth and final season at the collegiate level: The Heritage High product will have five different running backs coaches during his time on campus. It is a tidbit not lost on the 5-foot-8, 190-pounder who is coming off his most successful season with the Flames.
But once the laughter subsided, his focus on addressing the coaching carousel at his position became the same he uses when he’s about to take a handoff from quarterback Buckshot Calvert. Instead of lamenting over the multitude of voices, Hickson steadied his mind and directed his attention to what each coach has brought to the table during his time at Liberty.
“Don’t get me wrong, it is difficult, but I believe that every coach in his own right has something to bring to the table,” he said. “I just believe it’s all been a part of God’s plan, and each that’s been in my life as a coach has brought something different to me in order to make me the best back that I possibly can be.”
Bruce Johnson was hired as the Flames’ new running backs coach on Jan. 28 as the last member of Hugh Freeze’s on-field coaching staff.
“I honestly feel equipped to handle any situation,” Hickson said. “That’s a part of having this staff and having coach Bruce Johnson with us, just being ready and being prepared for everything and anything Syracuse or any one of our opponents send at us. Being prepared and having no anxiety about it and moving forward.”
Hickson’s first three position coaches — Jamaal Fobbs, Scott Downing and Ron Brown — each had at least one decade of college coaching experience. Fobbs had a knack for developing 1,000-yard rushers during his four seasons at Liberty, Downing brought a wealth of knowledge to the room for his one season, and Brown’s focus was developing toughness during his lone season in 2017.
Mike Brown, last season’s coach, played at Liberty and spent three seasons in the NFL. He worked with the backs and focused on their development, often utilizing tips from his former LU teammate, Rashad Jennings.
The running back corps enjoyed a stellar 2018 by posting 1,937 rushing yards — its most since 2014 — and Hickson racked up a career-high 1,059 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Not bad for a running back who had 825 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons combined.
“At the end of the day, you take what you can from each coach,” Hickson said. “It doesn’t even have to be your position coach, I’ve learned so much from many different coaches that have come along in my life.”
Johnson hasn’t even coached Hickson in a game and he has already made an impact on the running back. Johnson has allowed the running backs to be who they are on the field — he said he is still learning the running backs’ body language on the field — and brings an infectious energy Hickson hadn’t seen so far at the college level.
“His energy is something that I’ve never seen before,” Hickson said before quickly pivoting in his answer. “Actually, not since high school with my head coach Brad Bradley. That’s about the only time I’ve seen stuff like that.”
Johnson didn’t get the opportunity to work with Hickson during the spring after the tailback underwent right knee surgery in the offseason. Johnson made sure Hickson was involved in the team room at each practice and got him through walkthroughs of the plays when he was off crutches.
It didn’t take long for Hickson to quickly pick up the new offense. Johnson said the depth chart right now is Hickson, Peytton Pickett and Joshua Mack.
“Frankie’s the dude. Frankie’s the guy,” Johnson said. “How bout Frankie being a third-team, fourth-team guy a couple of years ago, and then he falls into this spot where he rushes for a 1,000-plus yards last year?
“Having his leadership in that room, having his leadership on the field with the football program has been pretty cool. Frankie, man, he’s a special, special talent running the ball. He’s a special talent. Frankie’s got to learn how to block a little bit better with his pass protection technique, getting his feet going and putting his eyes in the right spot and knowing how to punch correctly. He’s getting there. He’s not totally polished, but he’s getting there.”
Hickson, who started nine games last season, is eager to get on the field for Saturday’s matchup with No. 22 Syracuse. The Orange are the first Power 5 opponent and the first team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll to visit Williams Stadium.
“I am so beyond anxious just to get back on the field with my brothers,” Hickson said.