Harrison Hayes’ initial visit to Liberty was the first weekend of November 2017. He and his family made the nearly six-hour trek from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, to Lynchburg to visit his older sister, Olivia, a freshman at the time, during family weekend and watch the Flames football team play Duquesne.
The weather on Friday and Sunday of that weekend was gorgeous, so Hayes walked around and toured campus.
Saturday, on the other hand, was miserable. The temperature dropped that day and the rain was almost unbearable for the majority of the football game, one in which the Flames rallied in the second half to beat the Dukes.
Hayes, though, fell in love with the campus and set a goal to be in position to play for the football program once he graduated from Pine-Richland High School.
Mission accomplished.
Hayes verbally committed to play football at Liberty on Tuesday, becoming the first commitment in the recruiting class of 2021. He chose the Flames over offers from 14 other Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision programs.
“At times it was pretty overwhelming, kind of crazy, but I kind of had my eyes set on Liberty for a while,” Hayes said of the recruiting process in a phone interview Friday. “My sister has been going there for a couple of years, so that sparked my interest. Kind of just Liberty, but I was definitely open to all the options I had.”
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Hayes has played right tackle during his three varsity seasons at Pine-Richland. He is projected to play on the offensive line in college, likely at guard or tackle.
The offensive line is an area of need for the Flames in the upcoming recruiting cycle.
Three starters — left tackle Tristan Schultz, left guard Damian Bounds and center Thomas Sargeant — are seniors, and there are two other senior offensive linemen on the roster in Bryce Mathews and Maisen Knight.
“I’ll play anywhere the coach asks me to play, anywhere they need me,” Hayes said.
Hayes’ recruitment began following the conclusion of the 2019 season when the football program’s recruiting Twitter account followed him on social media.
He sent his film to offensive line coach Sam Gregg, and they spoke on the phone shortly thereafter.
Hayes and his father visited Liberty the final weekend of January to meet with Gregg and Trey Caso, a graduate assistant who works with the offensive line.
“I got to connect with the coaches pretty well and loved the campus,” Hayes said. “That visit really had me leaning hard towards Liberty.”
Hayes intended to attend the March 28 junior day this year to “lock the decision down and commit” to Liberty.
But the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the junior day, along with Liberty’s final 10 spring practices.
Hayes improvised by calling Gregg on Tuesday to announce his commitment, then spoke with Flames coach Hugh Freeze and Caso.
“I wouldn’t say the coronavirus really changed my decision at all,” Hayes said.
Hayes said he and his Pine-Richland teammates have stayed in shape during the pandemic by following workout videos sent by the squad’s lifting coach. He and his friends use a workout setup in his basement to lift weights, and he runs whenever he can.
“Our team, we expect to win states, that’s our goal.” Hayes said. “Right now, because I’ve got all the recruiting process over with, I’m just focused on working with my team and us getting a state championship ring.”
» Note: Former Liberty linebacker Remington Green announced Friday he is transferring to Division II Colorado Mesa to finish his collegiate career. Green, who played in all three seasons at Liberty, has two years to use up his one season of eligibility under NCAA rules. Colorado Mesa defensive backs coach Darren Jackson spent the 2017 and ’18 seasons as a defensive quality control coach at Liberty.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
