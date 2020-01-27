Bob Good, who has served as the senior associate athletic director and Flames Club executive director at Liberty University since 2005, announced his resignation from the position Monday morning.
Good served 14 years as a member of the senior staff of Liberty's athletic department, and his main responsibility was heading fund-raising efforts through the Flames Club.
Liberty generated a record $2.2 million in donation revenue in 2019, according to a release from the university, and Liberty received $18 million in contributions during Good's tenure.
Good's resignation allows him to focus his attention on campaigning for the Republican nomination for Virginia's 5th District Congressional seat. Good is running against incumbent Denver Riggleman in a district convention scheduled for the spring.
