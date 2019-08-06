BUFFALO BULLS
COACH: Lance Leipold, 23-27, entering fifth season at Buffalo
2018 RECORD: 10-4, 7-1 MAC
POSTSEASON: lost to Troy 42-32 in the Dollar General Bowl
» A LOOK BACK
The Bulls took off in Lance Leipold’s third season at the helm by reaching the 10-win mark, playing in the MAC championship game and going to the Dollar General Bowl.
The offense was one of the nation’s best with MAC offensive player of the year Tyree Jackson leading the way at quarterback. He was able to thrive with a pair of running backs being able to churn out yards a plenty in Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks. Patterson was the conference’s freshman of the year thanks to nearly rushing for 1,000 yards and 14 scores. Jackson also had two reliable outside targets in Anthony Johnson and K.J. Osborn, and tight end Tyler Mabry was a threat over the middle.
The defense also thrived with Khalil Hodge leading the way at linebacker. The unit finished in the top 62 in all four major categories, but surrendered 30 points in the MAC title game and 42 in the Dollar General Bowl.
» LOOKING AHEAD
Jackson’s graduation means Leipold and his staff must identify a quarterback to lead the offense. Though, with Patterson and Marks returning plus four starting offensive linemen back, whoever gets the job will have the ability to be eased into action.
However, all the weapons aren’t back. Osborn (Miami) and Mabry (Maryland) both transferred to the ACC, leaving the panty somewhat empty in outside receiver depth. The staff is hoping Charlie Jones and Antonio Nunn can take a step forward in their development after getting limited looks in the offense.
The defense only returns two starters, but has plenty of young depth up front. That unit, which does have limited starting experience, will need to anchor the team while the back end figures out its rotation. James Patterson is expected to highlight the linebacker corps, while Joey Banks is back after getting some substantial playing time at strong safety last season.
» WHO’S BACK?
• SKILL PLAYERS
RB Jaret Patterson (174 carries, 978 yards, 5.6 average, 14 TD)
RB Kevin Marks (166 carries, 785 yards, 4.7 average, 11 TD)
WR Charlie Jones (17 catches, 368 yards, 21.6 average, 3 TD)
WR Antonio Nunn (11 catches, 142 yards, 12.9 average, 1 TD)
• OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
LT Evan Ksiezarczyk
LG Paul Nosworthy
RG Jacob Gall
RT Kayode Awosika
• DEFENSIVE LEADERS
LB James Patterson (72 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 FR, 4 FF)
SS Joey Banks (38 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 FF)
• SPECIAL TEAMS
P Evan Finegan (49 punts, 41.2 average, 69 long, 4 TB, 15 FC, 10 I20, 9 50+, 2 blocked)
» WHO’S GONE?
• SKILL PLAYERS
QB Tyree Jackson (204-381 passing, 2,806 yards, 25 TD, 12 INT; 55 carries, 151 yards, 2.9 average, 7 TD)
WR Anthony Johnson (51 catches, 937 yards, 18.4 average, 11 TD)
WR K.J. Osborn (46 catches, 704 yards, 15.3 average, 4 TD)
TE Tyler Mabry (24 catches, 205 yards, 8.5 average, 2 TD)
• OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
C James O’Hagan
• DEFENSIVE LEADERS
LB Khalil Hodge (130 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 4 QBH, 1 FF)
LB Jordan Collier (52 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FR)
FS Brandon Williams (58 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 3 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF)
DE Chuck Harris (37 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 3 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)
CB Tatum Slack (30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INT, 4 PBU)
• SPECIAL TEAMS
K Adam Mitcheson (9-14 FG, 46 long, 0 blocked; 46-53 PAT)
» WHOM TO FOLLOW
Rachel Lenzi, The Buffalo News: @rachelmlenzi
Buffalo Football: @UBFootball
» SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7: at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21: Temple, TBD
Sept. 28: at Miami (Ohio), TBD
Oct. 5: Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Akron, TBD
Oct. 26: Central Michigan, TBD
Nov. 2: at Eastern Michigan, TBD
Nov. 14: at Kent State, 7 p.m.
Nov. 20: Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 29: Bowling Green, TBD
» THE SERIES (home team in CAPS)
Liberty leads 1-0
Oct. 24, 1998: LIBERTY 27, Buffalo 24