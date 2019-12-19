ORLANDO, Fla. — Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford describes his team as blue collar, disciplined and tough, and those three characteristics are why the Eagles boast one of the nation’s top run defenses.
The pass defense, on the other hand, has been exploited repeatedly throughout the 12-game campaign. That facet of the defense is a concern for Lunsford and the Eagles heading into Saturday’s Cure Bowl against a Liberty passing attack that boasts one of the nation’s top quarterback-wide receiver combinations.
“We’ve put a heavy emphasis on making sure our fundamentals are right,” Lunsford said during his Thursday press conference. “ … We’ve put a lot of stress on that and our guys are up to the challenge.”
The Flames (7-5) are one of four teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision to boast a quarterback and a wide receiver in the top 12 in both passing yards and receiving yards. (LSU, Oklahoma and Texas are the other three.)
LU quarterback Buckshot Calvert ranks 12th in the nation with 3,393 passing yards and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden is third nationally with 1,333 receiving yards.
“We take pride in being an explosive offense and creating explosive plays,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.
The explosive passing attack has generated 54 plays of 20-plus yards this season, and it can add to that number Saturday against a defense that has been exploited in that area.
Nine opponents have completed more than 55% of their passes and seven foes have thrown for more than 270 yards against the GSU defense this season.
The Eagles (7-5) won four of their last five regular-season games despite allowing four straight opponents to rack up more than 270 passing yards.
The one setback came against a Troy team that racked up 603 yards of total offense, with 330 coming in the air and 273 more the result of a running attack that took advantage of GSU needing to respect the pass.
“We’ve just got to go out there and just play how we know we can play and play our fundamental football each and every snap out there,” GSU senior cornerback Kindle Vildor said.
Vildor, who has one interception and four pass breakups this season, is one of three senior cornerbacks on the roster who have considerable playing experience.
Monquavion Brinson starts opposite Vildor, while Jessie Liptrot backs up Vildor.
“They have two really good corners. I really feel like that’s their strong point,” Gandy-Golden said. “I feel like we have to do our best to beat those guys.”
Calvert’s ability to sling the ball around the field is contingent on his protection up front and the Flames’ ability to establish the run against a GSU defense that ranks 38th in the nation allowing 136.7 rushing yards per game.
After Troy ripped through the Eagles’ defense on Nov. 9, GSU finished the season allowing 85 rushing yards to Louisiana-Monroe, 91 yards to Arkansas State and 108 yards to Georgia State.
“They’re really stout against the run. They do a good job,” Flames co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said. “ … We have to make sure that our RPO game is working and that we’re not running into looks where we’re outnumbered and we don’t have a hat on a hat and a guy accounted for that can make tackle and get us in second- and third-and-long.
“We need to stay out of third-and-long against this football team or we will have a very long day offensively.”
Most of the GSU defensive pressure comes from its linebackers and safeties in the 3-4 formation.
Randy Wade Jr., who plays coverage specialist as an outside rush linebacker, leads the team with 12 tackles for a loss and four sacks. Linebackers Rashad Byrd and Reynard Ellis have combined for 17.5 tackles for a loss with four sacks, while safeties Kenderick Duncan Jr. and Donald Rutledge Jr. had posted 71 and 50 tackles, respectively.
“They’re a really physical defense, they’re very aggressive, they can dent the pocket, they can get after the quarterback and collapse the pocket on the quarterback pretty quickly, especially if they have their linebackers in their pass rush,” Austin said. “They don’t run a lot of things, but what they run they do very well, they’re very sound. They don’t get out of position very often.”
