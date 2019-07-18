Liberty senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden was one of 50 players named to the 2019 Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list, announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation early Thursday.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position, who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
Gandy-Golden was added to the award’s midseason watch list last season and finished the campaign with 1,037 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He was one of 39 FBS players to finish last season with at least 1,000 receiving yards and was one of 22 with 10 or more touchdown receptions.
The Chicago native joined Chris Summers as the only two in program history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.