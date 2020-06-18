The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a practice plan for football that begins in the middle of July and will allow programs to transition from voluntary workouts during the coronavirus pandemic into mandatory preseason camp in preparation for the 2020 season.
“It’s continued to be a very different time. It’s one I think we’ve all kind of accepted that it’s going to be different, and we still don’t know exactly to the extent of what different is going to be, in particular when we get back to trying to practice and play games,” Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze said Thursday during a virtual press conference.
“I think everybody has taken it with the right approach, with the right attitude, determined to make the best of whatever the situation is, with the priority being keeping our people as safe as possible while trying to prepare for a football season. There’s a lot of protocols that have been put in place that I think are prudent and wise. Yet, you still long as a coach for a time that you can get your team together.”
Voluntary workouts at Liberty began June 1, and the program’s newcomers — incoming freshmen and junior college transfers — arrived on campus this past weekend.
Freeze said no players currently on the team have tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, and every player goes through a screening process on a daily basis in which head football athletic trainer Barry Finke checks temperatures and asks questions regarding their health.
“We thought screening was the best practice until we can get a definite testing plan in place that’s going to be in the NCAA’s recommendation,” Freeze said.
The pandemic wiped out spring practices for most programs across the country — Liberty was able to get in five practices — and the new practice plan that was approved means lost time can be made up in the form of walk-throughs and additional time in film study.
Liberty is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech. The Flames are allowed to conduct up to eight mandatory hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13 through 23.
Teams then are allotted 20 hours per week from July 24 through Aug. 6, and those hours are broken down to eight per week for weight training and conditioning, six for meetings (such as film room, team meetings and position meetings) and six for walk-throughs that can include the use of a football.
Players are required two days off during this 14-day period leading into preseason camp.
“Are we going to overload them? I think we’ve got to be very careful. Plus, we’re in classes. We’ve already started back classes for them. That two weeks, it could be a grind, and you’ve got to have a good balance,” Freeze said.
“My point being, I think I’ve got to keep in the back of my mind that at that point when we get ready to start that period, we’ve got to check and see where they are physically, and that is the priority before camp is getting them back into football playing shape, more so than us having an hour walk-through or another meeting. Our coaches won’t like to hear that, but I’ll have to lean on Dom [Dominic Studzinski, strength and conditioning director] heavily on that.”
Preseason camps can begin 29 days before the season opener.
Freeze, in March, was in favor of punting spring practice and replacing it with a June mini-camp when the entire roster was on campus.
He said he is fine with the walk-throughs in place of the mini-camp, particularly with how close the end of the two-week period is to the start of preseason camp. But he wants clarification on what can and can’t be done during time on the field.
“Unless they change the verbiage, it’s going to be a walk-through, which I’m fine with. There’s a lot of teaching that we can get done in that,” he said, “but we definitely need a little clarity because if you start adding a football to a walk-through, can we throw it, can we not throw it? There’s some questions out there that I think all of us coaches need to get answered.”
