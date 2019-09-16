There were several noticeable differences in how Liberty’s offense played in Saturday’s victory over Buffalo. The obvious one is the offense finished drives with touchdowns, a struggle in the first two weeks, and used a litany of explosive plays in a 35-17 triumph over the Bulls.
The positive changes were a direct result of quarterback Buckshot Calvert’s play. The senior was confident in the pocket and deliberate with his decision-making process, reverting back to the efficient and explosive play that defined his first two seasons with the program. Gone were the hesitations, frantic feet in the pocket and forced throws that often led to turnovers.
He worked closer with Flames coach Hugh Freeze on the sidelines for the first time this season, and the direct line of communication allowed the play caller to better understand his quarterback’s confidence level with certain plays and reads, which helped him call what was working in the moment.
It manifested in Calvert completing 23 of 30 passes for 325 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions for his best performance since the 2018 season opener.
“What really happened, as soon as he would come over there and I would be eye to eye with him and I say this is what I’m thinking, I can look immediately and know if this guy is confident in there or not,” Freeze said Monday during his weekly press conference. “It does not matter if I think it’s the greatest call if he’s not confident in it. I can tell by looking him in the eyes. I see it, and I say, ‘I got it, now you don’t have to say a word. It’s not a good play. It’s out.’”
Freeze was confined to the coaches’ booth in either a hospital bed (against Syracuse) or a medical chair (at Louisiana) during the season’s first two weeks and was unable to interact one-on-one with Calvert during the game.
The play-calling in the first two weeks was based on what Freeze saw unfolding from the coaches’ booth. There were several instances in which the play was there, but Calvert didn’t go where the play was designed to go. That led to Freeze feeling there was a disconnect between Calvert and the offense, as evidenced by the Plantation, Florida, native throwing three interceptions and only one touchdown in the first two weeks.
But after spending one game with Calvert on the sideline, Freeze understood why there seemed to be a disconnect: Calvert wasn’t confident with certain play calls in particular situations. So instead of forcing the calls versus the Bulls, Freeze scrapped them in favor of plays his signal caller would be confident running, and those that worked against the defense.
“There were two things that I know we had [against Buffalo], and he wouldn’t take them. When he came over and I would say, ‘Tell me what’s going on. Why do you not like this particular RPO off this look?’ He told me why, and I said, ‘Good. It’s not called again,’” Freeze said. “It was there and it could have been good, but we’re not calling it again. I’m going to call the two that you feel comfortable with. That’s what we did.
“Whereas if I’m up top, I’m just seeing, 'It’s there! It’s there! Call it again!’ And I’ve got a quarterback down there [saying] that I don’t like this.”
Calvert had his first turnover-free game against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since the 2018 season opener against Old Dominion, snapping a streak of 11 straight games with an interception against FBS foes.
He was more confident against the Bulls and moved well in the pocket to extend plays against pressure. He was sacked twice Saturday after being sacked 10 times in the first two weeks, and he went to his checkdown option twice against Buffalo to extend drives.
His play was reminiscent of his first two seasons, in which he completed 58 percent of his passes for 44 touchdowns and threw just 15 interceptions.
“I was seeing the field a lot more. [They] kind of implemented a lot of plays to help me see the field better,” Calvert said. “I think Coach Freeze and Coach Austin and the guys who created the gameplan, they see my talents and see what I’m best at, and they made the offense fit around that way — certain type of plays that help me get my eyes to certain spots of the field so it would help me make better reads.”
Freeze said he worked extensively with Calvert during the game against Buffalo and wanted the quarterback to talk him through particular plays — especially ones in which the Flames would take a shot to wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden after getting the ball back — to make sure he knew what was presented to him with certain coverages.
“We’re able to talk through things like that,” Freeze said. “Can you do that on the phone? Yes. But is it the same? No, not to me. I don’t know if that was the reason he played better or not. [Quarterbacks coach Kent] Austin is doing a great job with working [Calvert's] footwork, which has been a big problem.”
Calvert’s ability to move more in the pocket was a direct result of the footwork drills Austin has implemented with the quarterbacks. Calvert said he still has some corrections to make from the Buffalo game, especially after play-action passes and then maintaining a calm base when he slides back into the pocket.
“I think he’s helped me a lot,” Calvert said of Austin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.