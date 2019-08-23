Liberty senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden was running through red-zone drills with his teammates Friday afternoon when practice came to a screeching halt.
A golf cart entered the indoor football practice facility and didn’t stop until it reached midfield. A whistle was blown, the players stopped to see where it came from, and they immediately sprinted toward the passenger in the cart.
Hugh Freeze, entering his first season as the Flames coach, returned to practice Friday afternoon for the first time in nearly two weeks.
“It completely surprised me,” Gandy-Golden said.
Freeze was last with the team for the Aug. 10 scrimmage and was hospitalized the following day for severe back spasms at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center and underwent surgery on Aug. 16 for a staph infection that he said attacked the bone and joint in his back. Dr. Dilan Ellegala performed the surgery after being flown in from Scottsdale, Arizona, on Liberty’s plane.
“If I wasn’t grateful enough to be back on the field, I assure you that you’re talking to a man that misses it terribly and just can’t wait to get fully back in it,” Freeze said earlier Friday.
Freeze spent four minutes addressing the team from the golf cart, driven into the facility by his assistant, Rachel Henderson, and became emotional when he discussed how much he missed being with the team during its preparation for next weekend’s season opener at home against No. 22 Syracuse.
When Freeze met with the media earlier Friday at the hotel he is staying at off of Candlers Mountain Road, he also became emotional as he discussed what the past two weeks have been like for him as he prepares to coach for the first time since the end of the 2016-17 season.
The 49-year-old Freeze was forced to resign from his head coaching position at the University of Mississippi in July 2017 after school officials discovered he used his university-issued cell phone to call numbers associated with escort services. Earlier in the year, the school issued a self-imposed one-year bowl ban for the 2017 season after receiving an NCAA notice of allegations that accused the Rebels of a lack of institutional control and Freeze for failing to monitor his coaching staff.
“I’m at a point — and this made it even more — I’m at a point where I’ve seen the highs of college football and I’ve experienced some lows, too,” he said. “ … I remember standing at the [2016] Sugar Bowl with my dad and Archie Manning, and that was like a euphoric moment. And I’ve also experienced the valleys of that, too.
“When I look back over the last few years and you think about the things you’re not happy with or the things you would like to change, one of those evident to me is I truly want to be at this point of my life where it’s really about others, whether it’s our kids, our players, our staff, the university. You know when you get to be about a kingdom of self, it’s never good, and the last two weeks has just re-stirred that and I want it to be about others. I think that when that’s your motivation, I think great things happen, regardless of what the scoreboard says.
“That’s kind of what the last two and a half years has brought is that desire. That’s my motivation and that’s probably why it bothers me so much that I’m not preparing the kids.”
Freeze communicated with his coaching staff on a daily basis from the hospital in Charlottesville, and he’s been able to expand that interaction since he was discharged Wednesday.
He was transported to the nearby hotel, where the university’s information technology team set him up with a connection to watch the practices live, and he was given a two-way radio so he could directly communicate with the coaches and players during practice.
“He actually called me the other day when he was watching practice and told me exactly what I was doing,” said Gandy-Golden, who added that Freeze called a staff member’s cellphone to talk to Gandy-Golden. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK, the man really can watch practice.’ He told me exactly what I was doing while I was on the phone with him in practice.”
Freeze has utilized the large screens in his room to take notes during his team’s practices and also flip to Syracuse game film so he can quickly dissect what his team needs to do in preparation for the first Power 5 opponent and first team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll to visit Williams Stadium.
He has met with his coaching staff each day since arriving at the hotel.
“It’s been really good for me to do that,” Freeze said. “I think our plan’s going to be really solid and really good, and I think this helps it. Certainly it’s not like being out there.”
Freeze still needs the assistance of a walker to get around, and he meets daily for therapy sessions with senior associate athletic trainer Barry Finke. Freeze said he was able to walk up and down the hotel hallway three times without assistance Friday morning.
He also is required to wear a back brace while he heals from the surgery.
“This brace is on because the infection made the area that holds the disc very mushy — I think that was the word [Ellegala] used — and so he wants this brace to stay on to get it formed back hard,” Freeze said.
Freeze intends on using the golf cart for Saturday’s practice when the team goes through a mock game, and will remain on the golf cart for next week’s practices. He wants to coach from the sideline against the Orange, but has been told to coach from the coaches’ booth to prevent the possibility of aggravating his surgically repaired back.
“I’m at an age where I know I need to think long term, but it’s not easy,” he said.