Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. announced Tuesday the university and football coach Hugh Freeze agreed to a multi-year contract extension.
Freeze, who leads the Flames into the Cure Bowl next weekend against Georgia Southern, is completing the first of a five-year contract he signed to become the program’s ninth head coach.
Contract details, including whether the new contract completely replaces or adds years to the previous one, were not immediately made available.
“Coach Freeze has brought tremendous energy and excitement to our football program,” athletic director Ian McCaw said in a text message to The News & Advance. “The team is on the rise and poised for even greater success under his leadership.”
The Flames are 7-5 in Freeze’s first season and are heading to a bowl game for the first time in program history. They are scheduled to play Georgia Southern at Exploria Stadium in Orlando at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
“Hugh ... really does an incredible job of coaching. From what I’m hearing, the recruits he’s got lined up for next year are really just stars,” Falwell said in a Sunday phone interview after the Flames’ bowl fate was revealed. “That being the case, I really think what Frankie Hickson said [after the last game of the regular season], he said it best, he said, ‘The best is yet to come. What you’re seeing now is nothing compared to what you’re going to see in the next few years out of Liberty football.’
"We’re committed to making that happen and we’re already taking steps to make sure it stays on track and it’s exciting.”
