Hugh Freeze’s two seasons spent on the outside of the college football coaching world allowed him to serve as a consultant for several programs. Those opportunities allowed him to share his thoughts and ideas with multiple coaching staffs and also afforded him the chance to observe how those staffs handled certain situations during games.
One element that stood out to the 50-year-old was how plans and calls frequently changed throughout a game, especially when the defense needed a breather. Freeze observed play callers scaling back the tempo and allowing time to methodically come off the clock in an effort to not only preserve a lead but also allow the defensive plays an opportunity to refresh on the sideline.
It’s a balance that goes against everything in his nature as an offensive play caller. Freeze’s up-tempo scheme has produced stellar offensive numbers during his stops at Lambuth, Arkansas State and Mississippi, but he has learned to scale back the speed during his first season at Liberty in order to help a defense still developing quality depth across the board.
“There’s times I think I should go tempo and maybe our kids would play better because that’s the way they practiced all fall camp,” Freeze said Monday. “In some of the starts of the game I am calling some of our warp speed stuff, then we get a lead and I know our depth on defense is so thin, I would love to get through that game and see the defense only have to play 60-something snaps. That is kind of the mentality in certain types of games.
“Are we ready to go warp speed? Not to the extent that I’ve been in in the past, but we do have a package that’s smaller. It is totally against my nature to milk the clock, but it’s something that I just believe that is beneficial to our team in some of the games we’ve played. Will it be this week? I don’t know.”
The Flames (3-2) have shown they can score quickly when going with the up-tempo offense. Fourteen of the 18 scoring drives have lasted less than 3 minutes, and five of those drives have taken less than 1 minute.
In fact, every scoring drive this season has been nine or fewer plays to emphasize Liberty’s quick-strike ability.
But that is where the drawback lies and what Freeze has attempted to guard against as the season progresses: The faster the offense scores, the quicker the defense has to get back on the field.
“We can definitely still go warped speed, but I think it helps everybody out just to get that little breather in and be able to slow down the game and run off some clock when we need to,” senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden said. “It’s kind of helped out a lot, I feel like. … I just love doing it and being able to run off that clock when we’re up.”
Freeze has slowed the game down in the second half of the past three games. The Flames, playing at home, have led at the half and used ball control to limit the opportunities Buffalo, Hampton and New Mexico had to get back into the game.
The slower tempo also means running fewer plays by not immediately calling the next play after the ball is placed by the official.
Liberty has run 30 or fewer second-half plays in each of the past three games and have held the ball for at least 15 minutes in two of those three games.
Buffalo and Hampton have each run fewer plays in the second half compared to the first half of those games, while New Mexico was able to run more second-half plays but only held an 8-second edge in time of possession over the final 30 minutes.
“It’s definitely big having that little extra break defensively and seeing our offense taking the ball down the field little by little,” redshirt senior defensive end Jessie Lemonier said. “It really gives us a boost that our offense is working, giving us time to rest. That’s what we need to be a dominant defense and consistently come out and put up good material.”
Freeze’s new mentality is rooted from his time as a consultant and being able to look back on his final two seasons at Ole Miss.
The Rebels boasted the top-ranked scoring defense in the nation in 2014 (16 points allowed per game), but were unable to manage that production the next two campaigns.
Freeze kept his up-tempo offense going during those seasons and Ole Miss finished his five-year tenure averaging 459.5 yards per game and reached the 40-point mark 18 times.
The defense was marred by inconsistent play, and opposing teams were able to take advantage by running a lot of plays and using clock at the same time.
The Rebels lost the time of possession battle 19 times and had more plays run against them 16 times over 25 games in those two campaigns.
It is a trend he is attempting to avoid this season as the Flames continue on a favorable stretch in which they can rack up wins and inch toward bowl eligibility.
“My last two years at my previous stop, we should have played more complementary football,” Freeze stated. “We were very good on offense and not very good on defense. I put them in a bind a lot of times.
"In my years off and talking to other coaches and going into their programs and listening, I became pretty convicted that I didn’t intentionally do it to hurt our team, obviously; but man, maybe I need to take a harder look at what is best for the team. That’s kind of the way I’ve approached this tempo world right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.