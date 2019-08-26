There are images that have run through Hugh Freeze’s mind since the day he was hired as Liberty football coach in December: The exhilaration of leading the team through the tunnel onto the Williams Stadium turf. Listening to the roar of the crowd after a touchdown. Looking into his players’ eyes during the heat of battle and willing them to keep fighting.
Those are but a few of the many moments Freeze envisioned when he looked ahead to this Saturday’s season opener at home against No. 22 Syracuse. He did not coach the past two seasons following his resignation at the University of Mississippi, and leading a team under the bright Saturday night lights was something he longed to do again.
Freeze will lead the Flames into action at 6 p.m. Saturday against the Orange, but he is unsure whether he will do that from the sideline or the coaches’ booth.
The 49-year-old Freeze underwent back surgery for a staph infection on Aug. 16 and is in the midst of a four-week recovery.
“I’m ready in every aspect except for I’m not ready to run yet, and getting around is a challenge,” Freeze said Monday. “That’s a bit frustrating to me.”
Freeze hasn’t led a program onto the field since his fifth and final season at Ole Miss in 2016.
He was forced to resign from his head coaching position at Ole Miss in July 2017 after school officials discovered he used his university-issued cellphone to call numbers associated with escort services. Earlier in the year, the school issued a self-imposed one-year bowl ban for the 2017 season after receiving an NCAA notice of allegations that accused the Rebels of a lack of institutional control and Freeze for failing to monitor his coaching staff.
The NCAA delivered sanctions on the program in December 2017, which included a postseason ban for the 2018 season.
“I love being in that arena, and I love the opportunity to compete,” Freeze said. “Obviously to have that taken from me for a brief period of time and now to have this blessed opportunity to do it again, I’m sure it will be quite emotional. … No question it will be emotional for me and my family, and we’re thrilled about it.”
Freeze briefly returned to practice Friday afternoon after missing two weeks because of what was initially thought to be severe back spasms. He was admitted to Lynchburg General Hospital on Aug. 11 and transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center four days later.
Dr. Dilan Ellagala was flown from Scottsdale, Arizona, on Liberty’s plane and performed surgery on Freeze’s back.
Freeze was released from UVa Medical Center this past Wednesday. During his stay in Charlottesville, he spent an hour with a special visitor, UVa men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett.
“That’s the first time I ever met him. I thought a lot of him just by the way he approaches life and he’s a man of faith," Freeze said. "Then obviously getting beat by a 16 seed in what people would consider his failure [in the 2018 NCAA Tournament against UMBC], and then bouncing back the next year and then winning it.
"I bet we visited for literally an hour and talked about faith and failure and leadership. He’s a remarkable man. Thankful that he stopped by. I don’t know who all had a hand in that, if anybody, but it was a great visit. We’re going to get together — us and our wives — and have a dinner as soon as I get a break and he gets a break. Really, really appreciate that and think a lot of him."
Freeze has received daily physical therapy from senior associate athletic trainer Barry Finke and still uses a wheelchair and a walker to get around with his lower back still catching whenever he attempts to walk.
“I think I’m doing really well,” Freeze said. “Therapy is going good.”
Freeze said he planned on finalizing the offensive gameplan for Syracuse during his Monday evening meeting with the offensive coaching staff, and then — thanks to the staff installing a majority of the plays last week during practice — continuing the game preparation for the next three practices.
Freeze said he thinks his absence at practice for two weeks would affect the team, but since he was released from the hospital and has been able to watch practices live from his nearby hotel room, he has realized the team is as prepared as possible for the Orange.
“I can listen to the voices in my head sometimes saying you’re not preparing them as best as you could, he said, “but then when I come to practice and I see the energy that they’re displaying on the field and I see it on tape every play.
“I want to prepare myself to be the best that I can be for our team on Saturday.”