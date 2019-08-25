One year ago when Liberty University was gearing up for its inaugural season at the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision level, the outdoor practice field was filled with the sounds of helmets and pads thudding against each other in team drills. The shrill of a whistle stopped the play and the players went back to their respective huddles.
The players often celebrated big moments — like explosive plays or turnovers forced by the defense — and the coaches often joined in on the fun, as well. But for the most part, the practices often were very workmanlike with an emphasis on teaching and developing.Walk by the practice field this year and things are completely different, especially with an entirely new coaching staff.
Running backs coach Bruce Johnson can be heard clearly from one side of the field to the other, his booming voice vibrating through the air. Each defensive coach isn’t hesitant to run onto the turf field after a successful play and join in on the celebration.
The passion, exuberance and sheer love for football from each of those assistants are a mirror image of their head coach, Hugh Freeze, who is putting his stamp on the program with an energy and excitement that is contagious throughout the entire roster heading into Saturday’s season opener at home against Syracuse.
“It’s a big change, like a 180,” senior defensive end Jessie Lemonier said.
Freeze was hired in early December, less than one week after Turner Gill abruptly retired following seven seasons as the Flames coach. His hire was a big-time move for the program still considered the new kid on the FBS block, and he brought a reputation as a passionate coach and a relentless recruiter.
He is the coach needed for Liberty to take the next step in respectability in the college football world.
“He’s going to be a tough coach,” Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. said when Freeze was hired. “I think he’ll command respect.”
The Flames have yet to play a game under Freeze, but his impact already is felt on the practice field and in the recruiting world.
He and his staff signed the program’s first four-star recruit, in addition to a slew of three-star prospects, in the past recruiting cycle, and Liberty already has received double-digit verbal commits for the recruiting class of 2020, with several of those recruits receiving offers from high-profile, Power 5 programs.
Freeze signed more three-star recruits this past recruiting cycle than Gill did in his seven seasons at Liberty, and that number is expected to go up with this next cycle in December and February.
“We’re going to get this roster to where it is an FBS roster. I’m confident of that,” Freeze said. “Liberty sells itself, and our coaches do a good job building relationships with these families, and I think you see it now with the early commitments that are coming our way.
“Obviously we’ve got to fight to hang onto those [recruits] because we believe we have good players there and others will want them. I think we’ve got a good place to sell to people, and I think the benefits of going here, there’s a lot of them. I think the families see that.”
While Freeze has enjoyed almost immediate success in his three previous stops as a head coach, he is not setting unrealistic goals for the Flames this season.
Freeze said when he was hired he wants to take Liberty to a bowl game this season, which requires seven victories because of the Flames’ two FCS opponents.
He won eight games in his first season at NAIA Lambuth, 10 games in his first season at Arkansas State and seven games in his first season at Ole Miss. (All seven wins from the 2012 season at Ole Miss have since been vacated by the NCAA because of ineligible player participation.)
“Here’s the only thing that I tell our kids our goal is — to play 60 minutes of passionate, fundamentally sound football and let’s see what the scoreboard says,” he said. “I’ve always used that in Year 1 at every place I’ve been, because there’s just so many unknowns for me — the schedule; playing four Power 5s if you will, with BYU in that four; and having to get to seven wins, I believe it is, to get to a bowl game. I haven’t played a lot of these teams, and so I’m a bit uncertain.
“Truthfully, I love our kids and I love what they’re bringing, but a lot of them were recruited to play FCS football. Now, while FCS teams can certainly go and play FBS teams once or twice in a year and compete, we’re getting ready to play 10 in a season. How our depth holds up over that 10- to 12-game stretch with injuries and all those things, I don’t know, and it’s out of my control.
“What is in our control is that we can play 60 minutes and more, if needed, of really passionate, fundamentally sound football. We’ll see what the scoreboard says at the end of those games, and I think if we do that, we’ll be OK and say that we’re taking steps forward. We’re going to play 60 minutes of really fundamentally sound football, passionate, hopefully, and see what the scoreboard says.”
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.