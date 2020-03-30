The Liberty football coaching staff finally moved into the newly expanded Liberty Football Center last week. The $25-million project enclosed Williams Stadium on the north side, and the staff planned on showing off the operations center to recruits and fans Saturday during the annual spring game.
Monday, the normal hustle-and-bustle in the operations center was replaced with an eerie silence. Some coaches were in their offices, while others were working from home. Instead of players converging to meet with their position coaches, those meetings are being held remotely through video conferencing software.
Liberty, like every other college football program across the country, was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Flames’ spring game was canceled last week, practices have been suspended indefinitely with the likelihood they won’t be rescheduled, and things may not return to normal anytime soon.
“It’s just a very odd time. Very different than anything I’ve ever experienced,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. “I was really enjoying the spring practices, the five that we got in. We were very fortunate to get them in. I certainly thought that was something that we needed. Everyone’s in the same boat with that; some didn’t even get any practices in.
“Obviously with the health crisis that came and the uncertainty around the virus, there was no question what was the right thing to do, and the health and welfare of our students and our athletes has to come first.”
Freeze’s press conference Monday was held on Microsoft Teams, a video teleconference service he and his staff will use to communicate with players during the period of social distancing.
Freeze and his staff will have two hours per week to communicate with their players through the video teleconference service, the maximum allowed by the NCAA for football programs. All other sports are allowed four hours per week.
The Flames practiced five times prior to the suspension of the spring season. The final practice was held the Friday before spring break at the university, and the LFC opened the day the players were scheduled to return to campus to resume practices.
Freeze said Monday there are 22 football players back in Lynchburg, and he said he thinks most of them are living off campus.
The other players remained at their homes outside of Lynchburg and are taking their classes online.
“We’ve really only been back for a week, and we’re trying to process what this looks like,” Freeze said. “There’s no real endgame.”
Freeze and his staff do not have a spring game to prepare for or practices to critique during this time. They are, however, working ahead and preparing for the upcoming season by studying film for the first three to four opponents.
The Flames are scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech.
“In June, we would be game planning for the first three or four games,” he explained. “So now we’ve kind of flipped that, and that’s what we’re currently doing since we don’t have spring ball to get ready for.
“There’s no team activities. I just don’t think that’s prudent,” Freeze continued. “I think [strength and conditioning coach Dominic Studzinski] is doing a phenomenal job of trying to relay to [the players], 'Here are the best practices to stay in as good of shape as you can. Here’s some great workouts that you can do.' We’ll kind of evaluate that from week to week. We’re on Week 2, and right now we’re going to continue with the safest practices possible that we have.”
