Former Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden announced Wednesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus prior to the NFL Draft but made a full recovery in time for the Washington Redskins to select him in the fourth round.

Gandy-Golden described his symptoms as “mild” following a March 24 diagnosis. He said he self-quarantined for two weeks and was cleared to return April 7.

The Redskins drafted him two and a half weeks later on the final day of the three-day NFL Draft.

“I feel 100% now and can’t wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP!” Gandy-Golden said in a statement released by his agent.

Tuesday evening, Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. hinted at Gandy-Golden’s positive test during an appearance on Fox News.

“Even the one student, who was an online student who never was on campus and tested positive, it turns out he quit school to go into the NFL Draft back early in March, even though he was online, but somehow that got press,” Falwell said on "The Ingraham Angle."

Gandy-Golden was the only Liberty football player selected in the draft, while four others signed as undrafted free agents.

The 6-foot-4, 223-pound Gandy-Golden is the first known Redskins player to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, Denver Broncos defensive end Von Miller and Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen have revealed publicly they tested positive and recovered.