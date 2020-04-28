Jessie Lemonier spent the past weekend carefully analyzing NFL teams’ selections in the annual seven-round draft. Specifically, he followed how the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals did to see how he could potentially fit in with those respective organizations if his name wasn’t called during the three-day event.
Not long after the Chargers made their sixth and final selection, representatives were on the phone with Lemonier and expressed interest in signing him as an undrafted free agent.
The former Liberty defensive end felt he was a perfect fit for the Chargers if he fell through the cracks and wasn’t a selected with one of the final picks.
Lemonier wasn't selected in the 255-pick NFL Draft, but he was overjoyed with being able to sign with the Chargers and having the opportunity to learn from three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Melvin Ingram III.
“They actually contacted me after they picked in the last round,” Lemonier said Tuesday in a phone interview. “Once I got that call, I basically was considering it at that point, being an ideal spot for me in the whole situation. I just went in and pulled the trigger on that one, and I’m really excited because I feel it’s a really good fit, too.”
Lemonier said the Chargers envision him playing at LEO — a standup edge rusher responsible for attacking the quarterback’s blind side in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s 4-3 scheme.
Ingram has posted 24.5 sacks in three seasons since transitioning from outside linebacker to the current position.
“It involves a lot of rushing,” Lemonier said. “That’s something I’m used to.”
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lemonier was one of the most productive defensive ends during his two seasons at Liberty. He recorded a whopping 20.5 sacks and finished in a tie for third for most sacks in the FBS during the two-season time frame.
Ohio State’s Chase Young, who was taken with the No. 2 overall selection by the Washington Redskins, had 26 sacks. Boise State’s Curtis Weaver, a fifth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins, had 23.
“I know my film basically did all the talking,” Lemonier said.
Lemonier got a taste of standing up at the line of scrimmage during Liberty’s 2018 campaign in Robert Wimberly’s defense with the primary objective of being an edge rusher.
He recorded 10 sacks and made an immediate impact following his transfer from Ventura College.
His tasks on the defensive line changed in 2019 under new Flames defensive coordinator Scott Symons. Lemonier played the Bandit position, which required him to either rush the passer, defend the run or drop into coverage based on certain looks the offense gave prior to the snap.
That position allowed Lemonier to move around and line up on both sides of the line of scrimmage. He consistently got into the backfield by utilizing his quick first step and his upper-body strength to push opposing offensive tackles into the quarterback.
Lemonier had 10.5 sacks as a senior, including two to earn MVP honors in the Flames’ Cure Bowl victory over Georgia Southern.
Both coordinators’ uses for Lemonier in the defense have allowed him to get a start on understanding how he can be utilized with the Chargers.
While Ingram does stand up at the edge of the line of scrimmage, he can line up in a different spot, a different stance, and be asked to disguise a pass rush to drop into coverage if needed.
“This whole time of training I’ve been working on pass drops to be versatile,” Lemonier said.
Lemonier began training for the NFL Draft at Bommarito Performance Systems in Davie, Florida — “It’s one of the best training facilities in the world,” he said — before returning to Lynchburg in late February.
He said a couple of weeks after his return to the Hill City is when gyms and other indoor workout facilities began closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was relegated to doing homework and running laps around the park leading up to the NFL Draft, and now is getting acclimated with the positional work since he has access to it.
“There’s been contact with some scouts basically addressing how things are going forward because it’s still not a clear picture when things are going to start,” he said. “They are sending us things and we just basically have to stay ready at this point. Just staying here, because we have no clue what’s going on, whenever we’re going to have to report or how the season’s going to be affected. We’re going through plays virtually.”
Lemonier said he remains in daily contact with his older brother, Corey, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and played for four teams over a five-season span.
“We’re speaking a lot, like every day. We’re always talking about just the beginning, where I’m at right now with my situation being an undrafted free agent and like how my mindset has to be,” Jessie Lemonier said. “Throughout my career, I started out and I loved how I always worked my way up in the ranks. With being in the NFL, it’s a whole different ballgame, a whole different everything. … He’s just been telling me to stay ready, always outwork the next man, get there early, do all the things people don’t usually do.”
