Brandon Robinson, who spent the majority of the 2019 season as Liberty’s primary backup quarterback, announced Monday on his Instagram page he is transferring to Rhode Island for the upcoming season.
Robinson, who will be a redshirt sophomore for the 2020 season, appeared in five games as a freshman in 2019 and served as Buckshot Calvert’s backup following a freak injury to Johnathan Bennett in the season’s fourth game against Hampton.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Irvington, New Jersey, native was third on the team with 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 2 of 3 passes for 19 yards and one touchdown.
Robinson, though, found himself in a deep quarterback room that features expected starter Malik Willis, graduate transfer Chris Ferguson and Bennett, and playing time likely would have been relegated to running plays in tight red-zone situations.
Rhode Island, an FCS program in the Colonial Athletic Association, is in need of a new starting quarterback after last season’s starter, Vito Priore, entered the transfer portal. Priore, as a redshirt junior in 2019, threw for 3,252 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Robinson is one of nine players from last season’s roster who are no longer listed on the team’s online page. Linebacker Waylen Cozad and safety Marcellous Harris highlight the list that includes walk-ons Michael Chorowicz, Shane Drayton, Evan McGhee, DJ Skelton, Nicholas Wade and Domonhic Jennings.
