Peter Aluma, who led the Liberty men’s basketball program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance as a freshman in 1994, died Sunday in Sacramento, California.
Aluma, who was 46, led the Flames to three appearances in the Big South Conference tournament championship game in 1994, 1996 and 1997. He was named the tournament MVP when Liberty claimed its first conference tournament title in 1994 with a victory over Campbell.
He added a second tournament MVP honor in 1997 despite the Flames falling to Charleston Southern in the title game.
“Man, did he add value to the Liberty University experience and Liberty University moving itself forward as a Division I basketball program,” Randy Dunton said in a phone interview Monday afternoon.
Dunton served as an assistant on Jeff Meyer’s staff during Aluma’s four seasons at Liberty, then was the Flames’ head coach in 1997-98 and from 2002 through 2007.
“Peter brought fun to the group. He brought a wit, that quick wit, but he also was competitive,” Dunton added. “Peter wanted to win. Peter played to win. You combine that with somebody that probably has the most talent of any center that’s ever played at Liberty. He was physically gifted. He was an ACC talent playing in the Big South.”
Aluma was an imposing 6-foot-10 presence and dominated on both ends of the court.
He holds the program Division I record for most free throws made and attempted in a season (159 of 235 in 1995-96), most free throws made and attempted in a career (451 of 677), and most blocked shots in a game (eight), season (113 in 1996) and career (366).
His 366 career blocked shots are 242 ahead of Antwan Burrus, who is second on the all-time list with 124.
Aluma is seventh on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,715 points and is tied for eighth with Cliff Webber with 682 career rebounds.
“Obviously what he did on the court was amazing and helped Liberty basketball move forward,” said Paul Nazigian, a former Liberty basketball player who joined Meyer’s staff for the 1993-94 season and served as an assistant through the 1997-98 campaign.
Dunton was a major factor in getting Aluma to choose Liberty. Aluma was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, and Dunton developed a relationship with Ayo Bakare, Aluma’s coach at the time, through the recruiting process.
“It was a difficult process in terms of getting them passports, visas, and just securing all the requirements the NCAA was going to have in terms of verifying academics,” Dunton said. “ … Then when we traveled to Nigeria, we saw Peter play. It was like, ‘Wow, this kid has got an upside that’s just outrageous.’”
Aluma’s presence paid dividends during his freshman season in 1993-94.
Liberty, as the No. 4 seed in the Big South tournament, defeated No. 5 Charleston Southern, No. 1 Towson and No. 2 Campbell to secure the program’s first berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Aluma was named the tournament MVP by averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and three blocks during the three games.
“That first year, he was just like a sponge. He certainly had the physical characteristics and the athleticism,” Nazigian said. “Every day, he was just a sponge to learn technique and learn some of the footwork that you need to be a great big man. He just came every day with a coachable spirit and wanted to soak as much of it up as he could. Literally, he got better every day. …
“He would just learn and put it right into practice, and very quickly he became a force back in there. It made us so great out on the perimeter because if somebody got by, you’d funnel him right into Pete and he’d either block a shot or alter a shot or sometimes guys would just turn back around and dribble back out because he was such an imposing presence back in there.”
Aluma was the first player in the program’s Division I history to reach 500 career rebounds and 100 career blocked shots.
He was named to the Big South’s 1990-99 all-decade team and inducted into the conference’s hall of fame in 2008.
Aluma had his jersey retired at Liberty on Nov. 15, 1997. He was inducted into the university’s athletic hall of fame Nov. 30, 2018, and honored the next day during the football program’s regular-season finale against Norfolk State.
Aluma played one season in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings in the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season. He appeared in two games, went 1 of 2 from the field and secured two rebounds.
“The thing with Peter was … his personal characteristics blended humility, kindness and competitive greatness altogether,” Dunton said. “You don’t always find that combination.”
Aluma's son, Keve, is a junior at Virginia Tech and currently sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules. The younger Aluma played the previous two seasons for current Tech coach Mike Young at Wofford.
