Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
(20-2, 7-0 ASUN)
Liberty Flames
(11-9, 4-3 ASUN)
Vines Center, Lynchburg, 2 p.m. Saturday
Radio: WQLU 90.9 FM
Streaming: ESPN+
Projected starting lineups
FLORIDA GULF COAST PPG/RPG
Davion Wingate (G, 5-6) 16.5/2.5
Keri Jewett-Giles 16.7/4.0
Nasrin Ulel (G, 5-9) 12.1/3.0
Kerstie Phills (G/F, 7.3/4.3
Tytionia Adderly (F, 5-10) 6.9/9.2
LIBERTY PPG/RPG
Ashtyn Baker (G, 5-6) 10.2/4.4
Audrey Clark (G, 5-6) 2.8/1.3
Asia Todd (G, 5-9) 7.0/2.8
Emily Lytle (F, 5-11) 9.1/4.1
Keyen Green (C, 6-1) 13.9/7.9
» LAST TIME OUT: Florida Gulf Coast beat NJIT 82-39; Liberty lost at North Florida 65-50.
» LAST MEETING: Florida Gulf Coast beat Liberty 64-57 on Jan. 6 in Fort Myers, Florida.
» FAST BREAK: The Eagles enter this game ranked No. 24 in the coaches poll and they are receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. They are the first ranked team to play at the Vines Center since Dec. 7, 2008 when Auburn was ranked No. 14 in the AP and No. 13 in the coaches poll. … FGCU enters this game with a 35-game winning streak against ASUN opponents, while Liberty has lost 30 straight games against teams ranked in the Top 25. … Ashtyn Baker has scored in double figures in three straight games and 10 times this season. The Flames are 7-3 when she scores in double figures, and she is averaging career bests in scoring (10.2), rebounding (4.4) and assists (3.2) so far this season. … Keyen Green has scored in double figures in eight straight games, including every ASUN game so far this season. … FGCU is loaded with scoring options. Keri Jewett-Giles is averaging 16.7 points per game, which would break the program single-season record. … Right behind her at 16.5 points per game is Davion Wingate, who ranks third nationally by making 47.5% of her 3-point attempts. … Nasrin Ulel, the reigning ASUN player of the year, averages 12.1 points and is shooting 40.4% from the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.