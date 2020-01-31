20200131_lna_sports_kennesawliberty06

Liberty's Colton Reed avoids Kennesaw State guard Adili Kuerban in Lynchburg on Jan. 30, 2020.

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

(7-16, 4-4 ASUN)

Liberty Flames

(20-3, 6-2 ASUN)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, 7 p.m. Saturday

Radio: WPLI 107.5 FM

Streaming: ESPN+

Projected starting lineups

FGCU

FLORIDA GULF COAST PPG/RPG

Jalen Warren (G, 6-3, 167) 9.8/3.6

Zach Scott (G, 6-4, 173) 10.9/4.0

Caleb Catto (G, 6-5, 190) 12.3/3.9

Tracy Hector (F, 6-5, 232) 3.5/4.3

Justus Rainwater (C, 6-8, 230) 6.6/5.8

”Liberty

LIBERTY PPG/RPG

Darius McGhee (G, 5-9, 150) 9.8/2.4

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (G, 6-1, 175) 9.9/2.5

Elijah Cuffee (G, 6-4, 200) 9.1/2.3

Caleb Homesley (G, 6-6, 200) 12.2/5.0

Scottie James (F, 6-7, 230) 10.7/7.7

 » LAST TIME OUT: Florida Gulf Coast won at Jacksonville 63-61; Liberty beat Kennesaw State 83-45.

 » LAST MEETING: Liberty beat Florida Gulf Coast 59-46 on Jan. 2 in Fort Myers, Florida.

 » FAST BREAK: The Flames enter this game as the nation’s leaders in fewest turnovers per game at 9.7 and is second in scoring defense allowing 51.9 points per game. … Liberty has won 16 straight home games to match the program record set in the 1983-84 season. … The Flames have held 11 opponents to fewer than 50 points this season, and five of those games have come in conference play. … Scottie James moved into fifth in program history with 818 career rebounds, and he needs 10 points to move into 20th in scoring. … The Flames have won the previous three meetings in this series. The only other meeting in the Vines Center came last season, which Liberty won 74-67. … Caleb Catto, who posted his third straight 20-point performance against Jacksonville, is averaging 16 points per game in conference play for FGCU. … The Eagles led the conference by averaging 4.0 blocks per game.

Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.

