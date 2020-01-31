Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
(7-16, 4-4 ASUN)
Liberty Flames
(20-3, 6-2 ASUN)
Vines Center, Lynchburg, 7 p.m. Saturday
Radio: WPLI 107.5 FM
Streaming: ESPN+
Projected starting lineups
FLORIDA GULF COAST PPG/RPG
Jalen Warren (G, 6-3, 167) 9.8/3.6
Zach Scott (G, 6-4, 173) 10.9/4.0
Caleb Catto (G, 6-5, 190) 12.3/3.9
Tracy Hector (F, 6-5, 232) 3.5/4.3
Justus Rainwater (C, 6-8, 230) 6.6/5.8
LIBERTY PPG/RPG
Darius McGhee (G, 5-9, 150) 9.8/2.4
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (G, 6-1, 175) 9.9/2.5
Elijah Cuffee (G, 6-4, 200) 9.1/2.3
Caleb Homesley (G, 6-6, 200) 12.2/5.0
Scottie James (F, 6-7, 230) 10.7/7.7
» LAST TIME OUT: Florida Gulf Coast won at Jacksonville 63-61; Liberty beat Kennesaw State 83-45.
» LAST MEETING: Liberty beat Florida Gulf Coast 59-46 on Jan. 2 in Fort Myers, Florida.
» FAST BREAK: The Flames enter this game as the nation’s leaders in fewest turnovers per game at 9.7 and is second in scoring defense allowing 51.9 points per game. … Liberty has won 16 straight home games to match the program record set in the 1983-84 season. … The Flames have held 11 opponents to fewer than 50 points this season, and five of those games have come in conference play. … Scottie James moved into fifth in program history with 818 career rebounds, and he needs 10 points to move into 20th in scoring. … The Flames have won the previous three meetings in this series. The only other meeting in the Vines Center came last season, which Liberty won 74-67. … Caleb Catto, who posted his third straight 20-point performance against Jacksonville, is averaging 16 points per game in conference play for FGCU. … The Eagles led the conference by averaging 4.0 blocks per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.