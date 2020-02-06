From staff reports
Liberty men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay frequently lauds his team for its unselfish play on the offensive end. The players often deliver an extra pass if that means the result is an open look in the offensive set.
A prime example of that play came during the second half of Thursday’s 71-62 victory over Jacksonville: Caleb Homesley and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz each had drives to the basket that could have resulted in points. But they delivered passes to the right corner for open 3-pointers, and the Flames converted both times to end the Dolphins’ run and reassert control at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.
“It was important. We stemmed the tide there, if you will,” McKay said.
Liberty (22-3, 8-2 ASUN Conference) used the 3s from Pacheco-Ortiz and Darius McGhee to reclaim a double-digit advantage and end the Dolphins’ 8-0 run that cut the deficit to 51-43 following contested baskets on back-to-back possessions from Kevin Norman.
Homesley, who finished with a game-high 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting, beat his man off the dribble and had a lane to the basket, but kicked out a pass to Pacheco-Ortiz, who drilled his lone 3-pointer to end the Dolphins’ run.
Pacheco-Ortiz had the ball on the next possession and found McGhee open in the same spot, and the sophomore guard calmly sank the 3 to put the Flames ahead 57-43.
The Dolphins (11-14, 4-6) didn’t trim the deficit to single digits until Dustin Barnes’ layup with 39 seconds left.
“I think when you make a few baskets behind a few stops, it makes it harder on your opposition,” McKay said, “and we were fortunate enough to see that come to fruition.”
Homesley scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the first half and he added five rebounds and three assists.
Scottie James finished with 15 points and six rebounds and McGhee added 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Pacheco-Ortiz finished with seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
LU tallied 13 assists on 29 made baskets and shot 29 of 59 (49.2%) from the field.
“The beauty of this team is in its selflessness,” McKay said. “I think [Homesley] could do that on a regular basis if that’s what the defense was giving him, but we do a pretty good job collectively of sharing the ball and making the next pass, the one more if you will. When Caleb’s got it going, there’s not many that can stop him. Hopefully that’s the start of a great finish.”
LU took control in a 90-second span late in the first half by scoring nine straight points to go ahead 28-17 on McGhee’s uncontested layup with 4:11 left in the stanza.
The Flames capped a half in which they shot 16 of 28 (57.1%) from the field on Homesley’s straightaway 3 with 20.1 seconds left for a 38-26 halftime advantage.
Those three big 3s were the highlights of LU’s 6-for-23 shooting performance from behind the arc.
The Flames are shooting 32% from 3-point range in conference play. They ranked 16th in the NCAA in 3-point shooting during non-conference play by hitting 39.1% of their attempts from beyond the arc.
“We have a very good 3-point shooting team and we’re getting good looks,” McKay said. “I think it’s just a matter of time before we break through, and when we do I think we’ll be that much harder to guard because you can’t clog up the paint as much for Scottie and Myo [Baxter-Bell]. I like our progression and hopefully we can have a similar effort against North Alabama [on Saturday] because that’ll be a tough one at their place.”
Norman led the Dolphins with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Deanthony McCallum scored nine of his 13 points in the first half.
JU shot 13 of 24 (54.2%) from the field in the second half despite its best player failing to score in the frame.
Forward David Bell, who entered the game as the only player in the ASUN averaging a double-double at 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, tied his season low with two points and finished with six rebounds in 18 minutes.
“David Bell’s a really good player and essential to their offensive and defensive prowess,” McKay said. “I don’t know if we took him out of the game. We did a decent job, if you will, of trying to play against the coverages that we saw. Again, he’s a really good player, great rebounder and really good defender. I felt like we did OK.”
