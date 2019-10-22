Ask any member of the Liberty coaching staff in the preseason, particularly Flames coach Hugh Freeze Freeze and wide receivers coach Maurice Harris, and they would have told you one of the deepest positions on the roster was at slot receiver.
Damian King and DJ Stubbs have significant experience. Shedro Louis is a dynamic option in the slot, not just at kick returner. And DeMario Douglas has the makings to easily replace the production of King and Stubbs when they graduate.
That depth could be put to the test Saturday at Rutgers.
King underwent an MRI on Sunday and the staff was waiting for the results on his knee to see if he has any structural damage after taking a nasty hit on a reception in the second quarter against Maine, while Louis has a groin pull and will be evaluated throughout the week.
That means Douglas, who has appeared in only the Syracuse game so far, could play as the backup to Stubbs.
“That’s a concern this week. I’m calculating DeMario Douglas will be ready,” Freeze said. “He’s going to be a really good player. We’re trying to maintain his redshirt because of the depth we thought we had at the slot position. He’s got three games left that he can play in.
“I think this is the appropriate use of the new rule. I know others have found other ways to use it, but I think this was really what all of us wanted. When your team, that has remained at the 85 scholarship limit for a long time now and you go through the injury bug, having a guy that can play and not burn his redshirt year — because he is a part of the football team — and your football team needs added depth for a given week like we might need this week, I think this is the reason that most of us wanted this rule.
“We’re prepared to use it this week with DeMario or CJ [Yarbrough] or any other position that we might have need. We’re trying to be wise with it also and use it in the games that we need.”
Yarbrough, another true freshman, has only played twice against Louisiana and Buffalo, and he would be an outside option if Kevin Shaa is forced to move inside and play slot.
King’s only reception went for 15 yards late in the second quarter, and he was awkwardly tackled by Maine’s Joshua Huffman. King was crumpled between Huffman and the turf, and needed immediate assistance once he reached the sidelines.
Louis, who returned a kickoff 97 yards for Liberty’s first kickoff return touchdown since 2016, was injured on an incomplete pass with less than 60 seconds remaining in the opening half.
