In Jacksonville, Florida, Asia Todd scored 11 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:30 remaining as Liberty rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Jacksonville 65-59 on Monday evening at Swisher Gymnasium.
The Flames (13-11, 6-5 ASUN Conference) trailed 41-30 midway through the third quarter and cut the deficit to 49-41 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Liberty forward Keyen Green scored eight of her team-best 13 points to open the final frame, and Emily Lytle’s 3 from the right wing with 4:58 remaining knotted the score at 52.
The Dolphins (12-12, 5-6) shot 2 of 20 from the field in the fourth quarter.
Lytle finished with 10 points and was one of five players in double figures for the Flames.
Bridgette Rettstatt scored 11 points, and Mya McMillian finished with 10 points. They combined to shoot 7 of 8 from the field.
Ashtyn Baker finished with eight points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Audrey Clark’s only made field goal came on a pull-up jumper as the shot clock expired to put the Flames ahead 59-55 with 50 seconds remaining.
The Flames shot 13 of 22 from the field in the second half.
Da’Nasia Shaw led the Dolphins with 14 points, and Shakayla Nevitt added 12 points.
