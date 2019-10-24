Maine vs. Liberty 14

Liberty wide receiver Damian King maneuvers down the field during the game against Maine on Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at Williams Stadium.

 Emily Elconin

Liberty slot receiver Damian King and kick returner Shedro Louis both did not participate in Thursday’s practice and are listed as questionable for the Flames’ Saturday contest at Rutgers.

“I don't know yet,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said of their status after practice. “Going to really rest them as long as I can before I make that decision.”

King was sporting a brace on his left knee after being awkwardly tackled by Maine’s Joshua Huffman in the second quarter of last weekend’s game against Maine. King was crumpled between Huffman and the turf, and needed immediate assistance once he reached the sidelines.

Louis walked gingerly around the indoor practice facility. He suffered a groin pull attempting to go for a reception in the end zone with less than 60 seconds remaining in the opening half against the Black Bears.

Kick return options

Louis emerged as the Flames’ primary kick returner this season, and his 97-yard kickoff return touchdown against Maine was the latest sign of his dynamic ability.

The Flames had three players line up as returners during the open portion of Thursday’s practice: DJ Stubbs, Ceneca Espinoza Jr. and Treon Sibley.

“Anytime you lose a player that has his ability, it’s not great, but we have others, too,” Freeze said. “We’ve got Treon Sibley and Stubbs and [Espinoza] are all ready to do it if he can’t go.”

Taking advantage of the redshirt rule

Sibley, a true freshman, has not played this season, but is traveling with the team to Rutgers.

Freeze intends on redshirting Sibley and could use him against the Scarlet Knights and up to three more times over the final four weeks while preserving his year of eligibility.

Wide receiver DeMario Douglas is also slated to potentially play with the injuries to King and Louis. Kevin Shaa, who has played primarily at X receiver this season, can move inside to the slot if needed.

“They’re prepared. Theoretically, you’d like to save it for their last however many games they have remaining,” Freeze said. “Sibley has four left and DeMario has three left that he can participate in. You just have to judge that based on how the game’s going. They’re ready to go.”

Travel plans

Freeze, who had back surgery for a staph infection on Aug. 16, did not show any discomfort walking around the practice field Thursday. He stood in the middle of the field for some drills and had no problem getting around.

He intends on flying with the team to New Jersey Friday. For the two previous games, he was forced to take the university’s private jet to allow his back to continue healing.

“I’m going to try to go with the team and see how I feel,” he said. “I felt good and it’s not a long flight, that’s the big thing. I don’t have to sit down on it for long periods of time. I’ll do a lot of walking until they’re ready to close the door and I’ll get on and we’ll go.”

Quotable

Freeze on the week of preparation: “I’m very pleased. Sometimes that makes me a little nervous because I’m really pleased. I thought we had the best Thursday that we’ve had.”

Liberty Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments