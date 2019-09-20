The questions haven’t been coming in as much for the Flames Mailbag so far this season, but I still want to honor those who have faithfully sent in questions (even when I forget to ask for them during the week. My bad guys).
Since we don’t have any breaking news today (so far), we can dive right into this week’s edition:
Mailbag question for ya.
Is the freshman time on the field due to injury, earning the time away from starters, or the defense clicking as a unit and having a plug and play depth?
— @slmannion91
The freshmen who are getting playing time immediately falls in line with defensive coordinator Scott Symons’ philosophy: The best players are going to get on the field, regardless of status on the team. That’s why the staff didn’t want to identify a depth chart during training camp so the competition could bring out the best in the players.
With the younger players getting on the field immediately, that becomes an instant selling point for recruits. Not sure if you saw, but the coaches used the article from Friday’s News & Advance on the four true freshmen playing in the secondary to promote that they aren’t afraid to get those players out on the field as soon as they are ready. And the recruits have been eating that up.
To answer the second part of the question, the starters have to earn their playing time each week. I remember Symons saying in spring practice that players lost their spots and then regained them within the same week. That mindset doesn’t allow complacency to take over and forces the starters to keep working just as hard, if not harder, to ensure they consistently see the playing field.
For the final part of your question, Liberty desperately needs plug and play depth, especially when facing offenses that are more up-tempo. Going back to the Buffalo game, the Flames subbed most of the defense on the first drive in order to ensure the starters weren’t getting fatigued that early in the game. And it doesn’t hurt to get the freshmen some experience early in the season, either. You never know when an injury or two will pop up and those younger players will be asked to play significant and meaningful snaps later in the season.
Here are the games played for true freshmen so far this season:
3: CB Kei’Trel Clark, DE TreShaun Clark, WR Shedro Louis, S Chris Megginson, DE Brayden Monday
2: QB Johnathan Bennett, S Micah Glaize, WR CJ Yarbrough
1: WR Demario Douglas, CB Tayvion Land
Any word on the potential UCONN games?
— @FergsNVA
The only word I have is there are current talks between both Liberty and UConn to get the Huskies on the Flames’ schedule in the near future. With slots still open in Liberty’s 2023 schedule, especially ones at home, it wouldn’t surprise me to see UConn added to that slate. It makes too much sense to not get the Huskies on the schedule then, especially as a fellow independent.
The question then becomes: Will UConn find its way onto Liberty’s schedule before 2023? It’s not out of the realm of possibility to see athletic director Ian McCaw and senior associate athletic director Mickey Guridy move some games around to accommodate UConn. If you find the right dancing partner who is willing to move a game date back a year or years, you have to pounce on that opportunity to fill slots that could potentially be challenging to get down the line. Not saying that is going to happen with Liberty for UConn, but many independents have recently announced new series on their schedules, and those schedule reveals have included changing dates for previously announced series.
