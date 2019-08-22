The tight end has not been prominent in the Liberty offense since the 2014 season when the Flames advanced to their only Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance. In the four seasons that have followed, the position has averaged less than 250 yards receiving per season.
A new coaching staff has infused a needed burst of energy in the position room. The tight end was a position that was required to be vital during Hugh Freeze’s five seasons at Ole Miss, and he made sure the position group knew their importance was rising heading into this upcoming season.
“Any moment, [the ball] could come your way,” redshirt junior Chris Barrett said. “Coach Freeze relies on us and we have to make the play when it’s there.”
WHO’S GONE?
Fidel Ogbeifun (2018 stats: 7 catches, 87 yards)
DEPTH CHART
» 1. Johnny Huntley (r-Jr., 6-3, 235, University of Colorado/Plantation, Florida)
2018 stats: redshirted after transferring from Colorado
Huntley’s size and speed at wide receiver was expected to pose problems when he got on the field at Liberty, but the new coaching staff saw the potential for Huntley to contribute in the same way Evan Engram did for four seasons at Ole Miss. Huntley has dropped five pounds and still has the same explosiveness that should serve him well matched up against linebackers, safeties or nickelbacks instead of cornerbacks.
“It’s been pretty good. It was kind of hard transitioning to blocking in the trenches and stuff because I’m usually used to being out wide blocking cornerbacks and stuff, and now I’ve got to block D-ends like Austin Lewis,” Huntley said. “It was kind of tough when I first started, but I’m starting to get the techniques down to help me.”
» 2. Chris Barrett (r-Jr., 6-3, 245, ASA Miami/Clearwater, Florida)
2018 stats: 1 catch, 12 yards
If Huntley is at the top of the depth chart, Barrett is a close 1B. Both have similar builds and are deceptively quick when they are able to get off the line cleanly. Barrett was recruited as a pass-catching option, and he wasn’t able to do that much last season because of being behind Zac Foutz, Jerome Jackson and Fidel Ogbeifun on the depth chart.
“Chris in the spring, you could see that he was struggling a little bit when getting to know the steps, the proper steps that we need to take in our combo blocks with the O-line,” tight ends coach Aigamaua said. “But now, he had the summer and during fall camp I’m very impressed with where he’s at right now with his blocking scheme, his steps. … Very impressed with the way he’s approached camp and trying to hone in on things that we have talked about to help take his game to the next level.”
» 3a. Zac Foutz (r-Sr., 6-3, 250, Cave Spring High School/Roanoke)
2018 stats: 10 catches, 134 yards, 1 TD
Foutz suffered a foot injury early in the spring practice session and was unable to get the necessary reps during those 15 practices to get acclimated with the pace of the offense. The Roanoke native is back to full health and was a full participant in training camp.
“He’s fit in very well. Obviously he has a lot of experience, he picked up our offense just like that,” Aigamaua said. “Very smart kid, I love the way that he approaches the game. We’re going to keep finding ways to use him in the offense. Him and Jerome and Mike and Johnny and Chris, we’re just going to continue to fit him in there. I’m just proud of Zac and all the injuries; his story is amazing with every injury he’s been through. I just love his mental toughness and everything he’s been through.”
» 3b. Jerome Jackson (r-Soph., 6-3, 240, Timber Creek High School/Fort Worth, Texas)
2018 stats: 1 catch, 10 yards
» 3c. Michael Bollinger (Jr., 5-11, 230, Boiling Spring High School/Spartanburg, South Carolina)
2018 stats: 1 catch, 18 yards, 1 TD
Jackson is the more skilled of the two and Bollinger is a converted fullback. Jackson has trimmed down from from playing weight last season to allow him to move out into a flex position when Barrett or Huntley aren’t on the field. Bollinger was used as a blocker for virtually every play last season, except for his touchdown reception against Norfolk State.
“In this system, I can see Jerome doing both. I joke around with him and Mike Bollinger a lot that they’ve got the best hands in the room,” Aigamaua said. “Obviously he’s a heck of a blocking tight end for us. He’s done a great job with coach Dom over the summer in changing his body. … There’s a huge difference. Right now, he’s doing a great job at running his routes. … We can use him, the way he’s changed his body, we can flex him out and use him in many different ways. It’s a different look from Chris and Johnny, to where now Jerome has got to hone in on the passing game and how to defeat the sam and nickel and stuff like that.”
EXTRA TIGHT ENDS
» Micaiah Overton (Fr., 6-4, 225, Bessemer Academy/Fort Worth, Texas)
2018 stats at Bessemer: 16 catches, 368 yards, 5 TD
Overton is every bit his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame. As a former basketball player, he is athletic enough to make plays out in space in this offense, but is still learning how to block in the system. With five veteran tight ends already on the roster, Overton will be brought along at a gradual pace. He is certainly a candidate for appearing four games and retaining a year of eligibility.
“First thing, he’s big. He’s big,” Aigamaua said. “We always say if you want them big, you’ve got to recruit them big. He’s super raw right now; he was a basketball player. We really trying to bring him along with the older guys, and working on his techniques, his steps, learn the plays for the future. … I’m excited about his future and his ceiling because obviously it hasn’t been touched yet.”
» Shane Drayton (r-Soph., 6-4, 220, Montclair State/Manahawkin, New Jersey)
2018 stats: did not play
Drayton was listed as a wide receiver during the 2017 season at Montclair State. He did not play last season and has transitioned to tight end at Liberty. His prior college experience has allowed him to pick up on the new offensive system.
» Mason Yost (r-Fr., 6-4, 235, The Bolles School/Jacksonville, Florida)
2018 stats: did not play (redshirted)
» Ryan Eshleman (r-Fr., 6-6, 250, Eastern Lebanon County High School/Myerstown, Pennsylvania)
2018 stats: did not play (redshirted)