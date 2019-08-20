Liberty’s offseason strength and conditioning program focused primarily on making sure every player became accustomed to the high-tempo speed the Flames expect to play at this season. Dominic Studzinski, the new strength and conditioning coach, put the players through the rigors to ensure they were ready for the season.
The offensive linemen were tested just as much as any other player. Some of the linemen were used to playing 100 snaps in a game (think back to the 2017 opener against Baylor when the starting lineup didn’t come off the field), but the pace is noticeably faster than it has been in years past.
“The main focus over the summer, especially for the offensive line, was conditioning,” redshirt senior right guard Dontae Duff said. “We wanted to get in shape with running anywhere between 80- and 90-plus plays a game, so we have to be conditioned.”
LEFT TACKLE
» Tristan Schultz (Jr., 6-4, 295, Fork Union Military Academy/Culver, Indiana)
2018 stats: 12 games, 10 starts
Schultz was a staple at right tackle last season after getting sporadic game reps there in 2017. Julio Lozano, widely considered the program’s best linemen last season, graduated, and that necessitated Schultz’s move to the other side of the line. He played there the entire spring and has continued with the first team during training camp.
“He’s had no problems. He’s pretty sharp upstairs and he does a really good job,” Gregg said. “We’re still working through some technique stuff with him, but he’s hitting it full speed. He’s not shying away from moving over there. Right now, he has done a really good job. He is right there and he is our best pass protector. Hopefully we can just keep that going and get him better and better before we play in the Syracuse game.”
» Maisen Knight (r-Jr., 6-5, 300, Ventura College/Salt Lake City, Utah)
2018 stats at Ventura: 6 games
The transfer from Ventura College has an interesting backstory. He played football for two years in little league, stopped, and didn’t play again until his sophomore year of high school. It didn’t take him long to pick up the game again, and he was aided by having Jessie Lemonier as a teammate at Ventura for one season.
“Maisen, he’s the new guy in town,” Gregg said. “He’s learning, he’s getting the playbook down and I’m really excited to see what he can do.”
» Jonathan Graham (r-Fr., 6-5, 325, La Plata High School/La Plata, Maryland)
2018 stats: did not play
Graham received second-team reps during the spring and early stages of training camp, but Knight’s emergence has allowed Graham to develop at a more natural pace. With two upperclassmen ahead of him, Graham has the ability to learn and gain playing time at the right moments to mature in the system.
“I’m telling you Jon had an injury when we first got here, he’s working through that, and has done a phenomenal job,” Gregg said. “I can’t say enough about our strength staff, man, they are awesome with these guys and getting them back and getting them ready. Jon’s dropped a lot of weight and he’s going to be able, hopefully, to contribute this year. I don’t see why he couldn’t; where I was a little worried about that in the spring, and he’s really come on. He’s going to push it.”
LEFT GUARD
» Damian Bounds (r-Jr., 6-1, 300, Stockbridge High School.Ellenwood, Georgia)
2018 stats: 10 games, 0 starts
Bounds was one of the more pleasant surprises last season. While he didn’t start, he was frequently used in games at left guard and even played late into games. There was concern about Bounds’ health after he needed to be carted off the field against Auburn with a hip injury, but he was a full-go for spring practices and has not relinquished the starting role.
» Jacob Bodden (r-Fr., 6-5, 320, Hoover High School/Hoover, Alabama)
2018 stats: 2 games
Bodden played against Auburn and Norfolk State last season and has emerged as a viable option at left guard. His frame is ideal for one of the interior positions and fits the mold the new coaching staff is looking for at the position.
“Jacob’s come on now,” Gregg said. “He’s lost a good bit of weight since the spring and he’s come on and I’m excited to see what he brings on the field.”
CENTER
» Thomas Sargeant (r-Jr., 6-1, 290, Atlee High School/Mechanicsville)
2018 stats: 12 games, 12 starts
The former walk-on started the 2017 season opener at Baylor and has been a consistent presence at center ever since. With the exception of a snap or two here and there in games where he has to come out for either a minor injury or his helmet coming off, Sargeant has played every snap. That consistency at center has been a key reason why the group has performed at a high level with the new coaching staff.
“Having somebody like that, that knows football, it makes it, especially at our position,” Gregg said. “He’s running the show out there, on the plays he’s getting the guys going in the right direction, and he’s getting them, if we’re checking a play or whatever, he’s on point with that. He’s been in the fire before, and man I’m proud of him. He had an unbelievable summer with Dom. I’m telling you man, he felt the heat in the spring from some guys and came through and he has worked his tail off to be ready for this season and I’m so proud of him.”
» John Kourtis (r-Fr., 6-3, 285, Canada Prep/Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
2018 stats: 2 games
Kourtis played in last season’s opener against Old Dominion and finale against Norfolk State, both blowout victories. He, like Graham, Bodden and the rest of the talented redshirt freshmen, have been able to pick up the offense and put themselves in position to be available at a moment’s notice.
“I think John’s going to be an excellent center one day,” Gregg said.
» Ethan Crawford (Sr., 6-4, 300, Aquinas High School/Augusta, Georgia)
2018 stats: 8 games, 5 starts
Crawford’s name hasn’t been this far down a depth chart since he arrived on campus as a freshman prior to the 2016 season. And even then, he quickly worked his way onto the two-deep and saw extensive playing time as a freshman. But injuries have forced him to miss sporadic time over the past two seasons, and a foot injury early in the spring relegated him to watching most of the 15 practices. The training camp allowed Crawford to learn center, in addition to both guard positions, so he can find his way onto the field if needed.
“Ethan is definitely a veteran, he is definitely going to help us next year. He’s really a great hand to have,” Gregg said. “He is playing a lot of ball for us right now. He’s going to play center for us, too, and just football smart. You can tell. He’s getting his degree and he’s going to be a coach. Man, it’s important to him and he carries himself awesomely. He is just an awesome young man. It’s a hard situation: the first day we came out here running, he hurt his foot, which is awful. You’ve got a new coaching staff and you want them to think good of you and that happened to him. Man, he’s really battled back. He’s done a lot of work on his body, he’s dropped some weight, he’s looking good, he’s moving well, and man, he is great to plug in there and help. I’m proud of him, he’s done such a good job.”
RIGHT GUARD
» Dontae Duff (r-Sr., 6-1, 330, Ralph H. Poteat High School/Mesquite, Texas)
2018 stats: 12 games, 12 starts
Duff has been penciled in as a starter at right guard since the beginning of the 2017 season, and nothing has changed entering his final season of eligiblity. He and Sargeant have formed a potent blocking tandem inside.
“He’s an eloquent kid, he is such an awesome kid. He is to the point, he is not a lot of playing around, and when he says something, they listen,” Gregg said. “It makes my job really easy. If I want a point to be banged home, he’s got no problem coming in right behind me and making sure it’s done the way coach Freeze wants it or the way I want it. This is not my first time to come to a new job and have a guy like him already here that’s also a good player. It makes it real easy on me.”
» Brendan Schlittler (r-Fr., 6-5, 305, Eureka High School/Eureka, Montana)
2018 stats: 1 game (missed final 11 games)
Schlittler played in the season opener against Old Dominion and then missed the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery for an injury he sustained prior to arriving at Liberty. He spent the spring practices and training camp working behind Duff, and is athletic enough to move out to tackle if needed.
“I think Brendan is going to be a really, really dynamic player for us,” Gregg said. “He’s going to be play guard or he might be able to bump out to tackle in a pinch.”
» Henry Chibueze (r-Fr., 6-3, 340, Woodbridge High School/Woodbridge)
2018 stats: 1 game
Chibueze was the star of the 2018 recruiting class, with the talented linemen choosing Liberty over Virginia and a slew of other offers. He played in last season’s finale against Norfolk State and has spent most of training camp working with the third team. However, he did get in with the second team during the Aug. 10 scrimmage until a twisted ankle limited his availability.
“Right now, I really like him at the guard spot. He’s a people mover and that’s what we like to have,” Gregg said. “Really explosive in his hips. He can stand to drop a little weight and he’s working that now. He’s working on his strength and his weight, but man he’s just so naturally powerful through his hips and stuff like that. I’m excited to see. I think he’s right there ready to turn that corner and be somebody that’s pushing to help us.”
RIGHT TACKLE
» Sam Isaacson (r-Sr., 6-7, 315, Liberty Christian Academy/Lynchburg)
2018 stats: 9 games, 1 start
Isaacson spent the entire spring with the first team and opened training camp in the same position. However, he was limited during the second week of training camp and likely kept out as a precaution for the season opener. Injuries have prevented Isaacson from entering the season as the top option on the right side, and he’s looking to change that this season.
» Cooper McCaw (r-Soph., 6-5, 275, Grapevine Faith Christian School/Southlake, Texas)
2018 stats: 12 games, 4 starts
McCaw, who is not related to Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw, was primarily used as a blocking tight end wearing No. 93 last season. The staff felt using his athleticism and blocking ability in that capacity was the best way to get him on the field. Now, he has been getting first-team reps at right tackle with Isaacson being held out, and that could bode well for him in his development.
“Cooper’s a really good football player,” Gregg said.
DEPTH LINEMEN
» Carter Bradley (r-Fr., 6-3, 270, Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg)
2018 stats: redshirted
» Nate Pena (r-Soph., 6-1, 335, Lake Norman High School/Mooresville, North Carolina)
2018 stats: 2 games